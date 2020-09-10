TS POLYCET 2020 results announced, download rank card
The Telangana State Board of Technical Education and Training has announced TS Polycet 2020 results on Thursday on its official website.
Candidates who have appeared for the exam which was conducted on September 2 can download the results by logging on to polycetts.nic.in. The Polycet exam was held in one session i.e, from 11 am to 1.30 pm on September 2.
Later, the board released the answer key and the candidates were given time till September 4 to raise objections.
How to download TS Polycet results 2020?
Visit polycett.nic.in
Click on POLYCET results
Enter hall ticket number
Download the results displayed on the screen
Take a print out of it for future use
Candidates belonging to SC/ST will be assigned ranking by obtaining minimum one mark in the entrance test.
About Board
The State Board of Technical Education and Training, Telangana conducted the Polycet for the candidates seeking admission into all diploma courses in engineering/non-engineering/technology offered at polytechnic colleges and other professional institutions in the state.