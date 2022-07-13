TS POLYCET results out, 75% students qualify entrance test

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET) 2022 results were declared on Wednesday with over 75 per cent of candidates qualifying the entrance test.

While a total of 1,04,362 students appeared, 79,038 (75.73%) candidates in the MPC and 79,117 (75.8%) qualified in the MBiPC streams. The results were declared by Commissioner of Technical and Collegiate Education Navin Mittal and State Board of Technical Educational and Training Secretary C Srinath here on Wednesday.

Gujjula Varshitha of Karimnagar district secured the first rank in the MPC stream by scoring 120 marks and Kallivarapu Chandra Shekar of Medchal-Malkajgiri district bagged the first rank with 119 marks.

The rank cards along with scanned copies of OMR sheets of the candidates have been made available on the websites https://polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in or https://polycetts.nic.in , or www.sbtet.telangana.gov.in .

The POLYCET is held for admissions into diploma courses (Engineering & Non-Engineering) offered by the State Board of Technical Education & Training, Hyderabad and diploma courses in Agriculture, Veterinary and Horticulture.