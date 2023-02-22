TS-SET examination from March 13

Hyderabad: Osmania University on Tuesday announced that Telangana State Eligibility Test (TS-SET-2023) examination will be held on March 13, 14 and 15. The test will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

The test will consist of two papers. Paper –I will be of 100 marks and paper will consist of 50 questions and Paper –II will be of 200 marks and paper will consist of 100 questions and the duration of both papers are of 3 hours.