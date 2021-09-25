TSBIE announces tentative Inter Ist year exam time-table
Due to prevailing Covid conditions, the State government had promoted all Intermediate first year students to second year of the academic year 2020-21 without conducting any public exam
The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) on Friday tentatively announced to hold the Inter examination for first year from October 25 to November 2.
According to BIE, as it earlier announced 70 per cent syllabus only, the examination will be conducted in the morning session (9 am to 12 noon). Only vaccinated persons will be preferred for conducting the exam.
All Covid protocols will be followed in the exam centres. One or two isolation rooms will be arranged and medical staff appointed in the centres.
The tentative time-able
|
Date
|
Day
|
Subject
|
Timings
|
25-10-2021
|
Monday
|
Part-ii- 2 Language paper-I
|
9 am -12 noon
|
26-10-2021
|
Tuesday
|
Part –I- English Paper-i
|
9 am -12 noon
|
27-10-2021
|
Wednesday
|
Part III-Mathematics
|
|
|
|
paper-IA
|
|
|
|
Botany paper-I
|
|
|
|
Political Science paper -I
|
9 am -12 noon
|
28-10-2021
|
Thursday
|
Mathematics paper-IB
|
|
|
|
Zoology paper-I
|
|
|
|
History paper –I
|
9 am -12 noon
|
29-10-2021
|
Friday
|
Physic paper-I
|
|
|
|
Economic Paper-I
|
9 am -12 noon
|
30-10-2021
|
Saturday
|
Chemistry Paper-1
|
|
|
|
Commerce Paper-1
|
9 am -12 noon
|
01-11-2021
|
Monday
|
Public Administration Paper 1
|
|
|
|
Bridge Course math Paper-1
|
|
|
|
(For BIPC students)
|
9 am -12 noon
|
02-11-2011
|
Tuesday
|
Modern Language paper-1
|
|
|
|
Geography paper-1
|
9 am -12 noon
The Ethics and Human Values and Environmental Education exams have been already conducted as home assignment in April.
• The above dates are applicable for Inter vocational course. However, the courses time-table will be issued later.