TSBIE announces tentative Inter Ist year exam time-table

Due to prevailing Covid conditions, the State government had promoted all Intermediate first year students to second year of the academic year 2020-21 without conducting any public exam

Hyderabad: Due to prevailing Covid conditions, the State government had promoted all Intermediate first year students to second year of the academic year 2020-21 without conducting any public exam.

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) on Friday tentatively announced to hold the Inter examination for first year from October 25 to November 2.

According to BIE, as it earlier announced 70 per cent syllabus only, the examination will be conducted in the morning session (9 am to 12 noon). Only vaccinated persons will be preferred for conducting the exam.

All Covid protocols will be followed in the exam centres. One or two isolation rooms will be arranged and medical staff appointed in the centres.

The tentative time-able

Date

Day

Subject

Timings

25-10-2021

Monday

Part-ii- 2 Language paper-I

9 am -12 noon

26-10-2021

Tuesday

Part –I- English Paper-i

9 am -12 noon

27-10-2021

Wednesday

Part III-Mathematics

paper-IA

Botany paper-I

Political Science paper -I

9 am -12 noon

28-10-2021

Thursday

Mathematics paper-IB

Zoology paper-I

History paper –I

9 am -12 noon

29-10-2021

Friday

Physic paper-I

Economic Paper-I

9 am -12 noon

30-10-2021

Saturday

Chemistry Paper-1

Commerce Paper-1

9 am -12 noon

01-11-2021

Monday

Public Administration Paper 1

Bridge Course math Paper-1

(For BIPC students)

9 am -12 noon

02-11-2011

Tuesday

Modern Language paper-1

Geography paper-1

9 am -12 noon

The Ethics and Human Values and Environmental Education exams have been already conducted as home assignment in April.

• The above dates are applicable for Inter vocational course. However, the courses time-table will be issued later.

