TSBIE announces tentative Inter Ist year exam time-table 

Hyderabad: Due to prevailing Covid conditions, the State government had promoted all Intermediate first year students to second year of the academic year 2020-21 without conducting any public exam.

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) on Friday tentatively announced to hold the Inter examination for first year from October 25 to November 2.

According to BIE, as it earlier announced 70 per cent syllabus only, the examination will be conducted in the morning session (9 am to 12 noon). Only vaccinated persons will be preferred for conducting the exam.

All Covid protocols will be followed in the exam centres. One or two isolation rooms will be arranged and medical staff appointed in the centres.

The tentative time-able

Date Day Subject Timings 25-10-2021 Monday Part-ii- 2 Language paper-I 9 am -12 noon 26-10-2021 Tuesday Part –I- English Paper-i 9 am -12 noon 27-10-2021 Wednesday Part III-Mathematics paper-IA Botany paper-I Political Science paper -I 9 am -12 noon 28-10-2021 Thursday Mathematics paper-IB Zoology paper-I History paper –I 9 am -12 noon 29-10-2021 Friday Physic paper-I Economic Paper-I 9 am -12 noon 30-10-2021 Saturday Chemistry Paper-1 Commerce Paper-1 9 am -12 noon 01-11-2021 Monday Public Administration Paper 1 Bridge Course math Paper-1 (For BIPC students) 9 am -12 noon 02-11-2011 Tuesday Modern Language paper-1 Geography paper-1 9 am -12 noon

The Ethics and Human Values and Environmental Education exams have been already conducted as home assignment in April.



• The above dates are applicable for Inter vocational course. However, the courses time-table will be issued later.