TSBIE grants 5-min grace period for IPE-2024 students

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) stated that students appearing for Intermediate Public Examinations 2024 should...

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) stated that students appearing for Intermediate Public Examinations 2024 should reach their examination centres at 8:45 am. A TSBIE communiqué said on Friday, asking the district authorities and centre chief superintendents to allow students to enter with a maximum five-minute grace period after 9 am if they arrive late due to genuine reasons.

