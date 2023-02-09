TSBIE to telecast live session on exam tips from today

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) in collaboration with T-SAT is once again arranging a live telecast of exam tips and motivational classes by expert psychologists. It will be live streamed from T-SAT studio on February 9.

According to TSBIE, this will help to guide students to cope up with stress and to instill confidence and motivate them before public exams. It will be aired on Nipuna Channel from 11 am to 12 pm.