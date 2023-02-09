  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Hans > Education & Careers

TSBIE to telecast live session on exam tips from today

TSBIE to telecast live session on exam tips from today
x
Highlights

TSBIE in collaboration with T-SAT is once again arranging a live telecast of exam tips and motivational classes by expert psychologists

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) in collaboration with T-SAT is once again arranging a live telecast of exam tips and motivational classes by expert psychologists. It will be live streamed from T-SAT studio on February 9.

According to TSBIE, this will help to guide students to cope up with stress and to instill confidence and motivate them before public exams. It will be aired on Nipuna Channel from 11 am to 12 pm.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X