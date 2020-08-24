TSCHE releases new schedule of TS CETs

CET SCHEDULE

♦ TS EAMCET: September 9 to 14

♦ EAMCET Agri stream: Sept 28, 29.

♦ TS ECET: August 31

♦ TS PGCET: September 21 to 24

♦ TS ICET: Sept 30, Oct 1

♦ TS EDCET: October 1, 3

♦ TS LAWCET: October 4

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has notified the revised schedule of the seven Telangana State Common Entrance Tests-2020 (TS CETs-2020).

According to the new schedule, TS CETs-2020 will be held in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, starting from August 31 and end by October 4. TSCHE Chairman Prof T Papi Reddy said the Computer Based Tests (CBT) will be held in two sessions every day on the date of the tests and about 3.74 lakh candidates are appearing for the common entrance tests in TS and AP.

He said for all the sessions, across the TS CETs-2020, efforts are being made to see that the movement of students is restricted to within the districts only. This was by accommodating examination centres to the candidates as per their preferences mentioned during the filling of their applications.

As per the revised schedule, he said the TS EAMCET-2020 will be held from September 9 to 14 in two sessions, for which 1,42,860 students are appearing from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

About 78,664 candidates have registered for the TS EAMCET in Agriculture stream. Test will be held on September 28 and 29.

The TS ECET will be held on August 31 in which 28,038 are going to appear. Similarly, the TS PGCET for admission into postgraduate courses will be held for four days starting from September 21 to 24, for which, 21,758 have registered to appear for the examination.

Similarly, TS ICET will be held on September 30 in two sessions. But, the TS ICET examination on the second day on October 1 will be held only for the forenoon session.

A total of 55,578 candidates have been registered for the examination. The common entrance test of TS EDCET for admission for B Ed course will be held only in the afternoon session on October 1 and in forenoon and afternoon sessions on October 3. The TS LAWCET will be held in two sessions on October 4, he said.