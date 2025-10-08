UGC approves 101 varsities for online learning

New Delhi: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has officially recognized 101 universities and 20 Category-1 institutions to offer Open and Distance Learning (ODL) programmes for the academic year 2025-26, with the session beginning in July-August 2025. In addition, 113 universities have been approved to provide online courses, while 13 institutions will offer specialized online learning (OL) programmes.

This announcement comes after the UGC invited applications from eligible Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) under the UGC (Open and Distance Learning Programmes and Online Programmes) Regulations, 2020, including all subsequent amendments. Institutions that met the regulatory and quality criteria have been granted recognition to run their ODL and online courses for the upcoming academic session.

As per the 578th Commission decision, Central, State, and Private Universities do not need prior approval or NOC from AICTE to offer undergraduate, postgraduate, or postgraduate diploma programmes in Management, Computer Applications, and Travel & Tourism under ODL or online mode. However, Deemed-to-be Universities must continue to seek prior approval, recommendation, or NOC from AICTE before offering such programmes.