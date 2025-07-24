The Bower School of Entrepreneurship, in academic affiliation with Young India Skills University (YSU), Telangana, offers a three-year Undergraduate Degree in Entrepreneurship and Innovation (BBA). This UGC-recognized program is designed for students aspiring to become founders, creators, and changemakers.

The curriculum integrates entrepreneurial thinking as its core focus, combining academic learning with practical exposure to venture creation, innovation frameworks, and industry mentorship. Students engage in hands-on projects, startup ecosystem immersion, and skill-building initiatives aligned with national innovation and enterprise development goals.

This program aims to equip students with the knowledge, tools, and experience to navigate and lead within emerging business landscapes while fostering an entrepreneurial mindset from the undergraduate level.