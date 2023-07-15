Unlocking Potential through Emerging Technologies on World Youth Skills Day

Economic Forum, rapid digital transformation has ensured that 50 percent of all employees will need reskilling by 2025. Apart from digital proficiency, employees of the future will also need critical thinking and problem-solving skills. They will need to cultivate a passion for active learning, and self-management abilities to face challenges with resilience and stress tolerance. Traditional skill sets and academic degrees are becoming increasingly obsolete as employability today hinges upon not just an understanding of emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning (ML), etc., but also on organizational, and communication skills, leadership qualities, integrity, workplace ethics, dependability, flexibility and the ability to work with teams.



To truly harness India's demographic dividend and pave the way for the nation's development, it is essential to prioritize the skilling of young people. A collective focus on bridging these skill gaps, ensuring that the youth in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities have access to opportunities that will empower them and the nation as a whole.

Alok adds, "This is a tall order and a recent report by staffing firm Team Lease Digital informed that 30 percent of the 40,000 job postings available in India’s cyber security industry, remained vacant due to a shortage of skilled workers among other reasons. This is why we must commit to bridging such skill gaps, especially in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. This vast amount of unutilized raw potential must be tapped if we want to make the most of our demographic dividend. That is what our collective focus should be when we talk about how we can skill our young people and strategically leverage their capacities toward India's development."

Recognizing the transformative power of skill development, World Youth Skills Day serves as a poignant reminder to invest in our youth and equip them with the necessary tools to succeed in the ever-changing job market. By providing comprehensive training programs, educational initiatives, and mentorship opportunities, we can bridge the skill gaps and empower the next generation of workers to thrive in the digital era.