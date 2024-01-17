Live
UoH launches its first international joint teaching programme
Hyderabad: Pramod K Nayar and Anna Kurian, of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) chair in Vulnerability...
Hyderabad: Pramod K Nayar and Anna Kurian, of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) chair in Vulnerability Studies, Department of English, University of Hyderabad (UoH) in collaboration with Professor Tess Maginess, Education and Social Work Open Learning Continuing Education Programme, School of Social Sciences, Queen’s University, Belfast (QUB), launched a 1-credit, 5-week online course on Tuesday.
According to the officials of UoH, this course, titled ‘Ageing through Literature from the Global South and Global North’, a first of its kind joint-teaching initiative of the department, will be free for UoH students. The University has approved it as an extra credit course. The resources and teaching materials, also jointly developed, are available on the dedicated website hosted by QUB (https://www.qub.ac.uk/sites/ageing-in-literature/ ). The texts for study include writings by Anita Desai, Seamus Heaney, Tove Jansson, Keki N Daruwalla, WB Yeats, and Manohar Shetty, all read within theoretical frameworks for reading.
Professor BJ Rao, Vice Chancellor, UoH, stated that course texts are primarily being chosen from a pool of relevant and prominent writers from the global North and South. Indian and Irish students all working together will bring in a rich tapestry of intercultural experiential learning, the hallmark of real educational experience.