UoH offers weekend MBA course for working professionals

Hyderabad: The School of Management Studies, University of Hyderabad (UoH) on Tuesday announced that in the upcoming academic year, the university will be offering a unique MBA programme for working professionals. According to an official, the classes will be held during weekends (Saturdays and Sundays).

The in-person classes help working professionals to benefit from innovative teaching pedagogy and will have opportunities for peer-learning experience. The industry-relevant syllabus will be taught using cases from Harvard and Sage, besides having interactive lecture methods. The courses are taught by experienced faculty from the School of Management Studies and other schools in the University, with select courses being taught by faculty from premier B-schools and practitioners from the industry.