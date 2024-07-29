Live
UoH to organize Yuvamanthan Model United Nations Conference tomorrow
The upcoming Model United Nations Conference, themed “Lifestyle For Environment Initiative (LiFE)," at University of Hyderabad on 30 July 2024 will focus on "Green Horizons: Navigating the Clean Energy Transition." Under the vision Viksit Bharath@2047, which is initiated by the University Grants Commission (UGC), Government of India.
Delegates from various countries will explore the global importance of climate change, sustainable development goals, economic implications, technological innovations, energy security, social justice, and international cooperation. The conference aims to foster diplomatic negotiations and collaborative policymaking.
Approximately 40 students will represent different countries around the world, discussing solutions for a sustainable energy future. The event is coordinated by Dr. Krishna Reddy Chittedi, Associate Professor, University of Hyderabad.