UPPSC uploads old question papers to help candidates

Prayagraj (UP): For the convenience of lakhs of aspirants who appear in the recruitment exams conducted by it, the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has started uploading old question papers of its various recruitment examinations on its official website.

This will enable the aspirants to prepare for exams and guess the pattern and types of questions to help in their preparations of a particular recruitment exam.

Old question papers of the recruitment examinations can now be downloaded by aspirants from the ‘Candidate Corner’ of the Commission’s official website. This step of the Commission will benefit more than 16 lakh competitive students, said UPPSC officials.

At present, the General Studies-I and General Studies- II question papers of the preliminary examination of Combined State/Senior Subordinate Services (PCS)-2023 and the question papers of the main examination have been made available on the website.

Apart from this, question papers of preliminary and main examination of Review Officer (RO)/Assistant Review Officer (ARO) recruitment exam-2021 can also be downloaded.

Question papers of Staff Nurse Sister Grade-2 (Female/Male) recruitment exam-2017 and 2021, Dental Surgeon Screening Examination 2018 and 2023 are also available. Even earlier too, the Commission had taken many important steps in the interest of aspirants.

The names and complete details of those candidates, who were successful in PCS (Main) Examination but failed to clear the interviews and make the cut, were also uploaded on the website so that private sector employers could directly contact them and accommodate them.