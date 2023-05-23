UPSC CSE Final Result 2022 Declared: Ishita Kishore Tops the Examination

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the release of the UPSC CSE (Civil Services Examination) Final Result 2022. Candidates who appeared for the final round of the UPSC Civil Services Examination can now access their results and merit list on the official UPSC website - upsc.gov.in. The UPSC CSE Final Result 2023 comprises a total of 933 shortlisted students. Notably, Ishita Kishore has secured the All India Rank 1, emerging as the topper in this highly esteemed examination.

Top Rankers in UPSC CSE Final Result 2023:

Ishita Kishore secured the first rank in the UPSC CSE Exams 2022. Following her, Garima Lohia and Uma Harithi N achieved AIR 2 and AIR 3, respectively. It is noteworthy that women have dominated the top ranks in the UPSC CSE Final Results 2022, with the top four positions being occupied by female candidates.