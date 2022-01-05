UPSC Mains 2021: Petition Filed at Delhi HC to Postpone Civil Services Mains Exam Due to COVID

The Union Public Service Commission examination, UPSC Mains 2021 is scheduled to begin on January 7, 2022. In another case of effects of the increase in COVID-19 cases, some candidates have filed a statement in the Delhi High Court, HC requesting a postponement of the Civil Services Network Examination. The hearing is scheduled for tomorrow i.e., January 6, 2022, just one day before the start of the exam.

The UPSC Mains 2021 exam postponement case has been made in the wake of a rapid spread of Omicron. The petition has been submitted by candidates who passed the UPSC 2021 Civil Services Preliminaries and are now eligible to prepare for the Mains exam.

The matter will reportedly be dealt with tomorrow as the case is described as "urgent" and there is very little time left for the start of the examination. The same was mentioned before a divisional court led by Chief Justice DN Patel. The urgent listing permission was then granted for Thursday.

UPSC Civil Services Mains 2021 is postponed or not, it will only be known tomorrow after the hearing. Petitioners have argued that at a time when the country is on the brink of a third wave of COVID-19, it is not ideal to take an offline test. The risk of getting infected is very high and many are concerned as it is considered a worthwhile attempt.

Additionally, the petition mentions that most of the centers for the UPSC Mains 2021 exam are located in metropolitan cities that tend to be densely populated. This increases your risk of getting infected, and for many candidates, it is also the last try. So they don't want to lose it because of Omicron and they are asking for it to be postponed.