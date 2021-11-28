UPTET 2021 cancelled due to paper leak, exam to be held next month

The Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021 examination scheduled to be held on Sunday was cancelled due to an alleged paper leak. Prashant Kumar, Additional Director General (ADG), Law and Order informed that dozens of suspects were detained by the Special Task Force (STF) in the paper leak case.

"UPTET 2021 examination scheduled to be held today stands cancelled due to alleged paper leak. Dozens of suspects were detained by STF in the paper leak case, the investigation is on. Uttar Pradesh government will conduct the exam again within a month," he said. Basic Education Minister Dr Satish Dwivedi said that the state government will conduct the exam again within a month and the paper leak case will be investigated by the STF.

"UPTET 2021 examination has been cancelled following information of paper leak. UP government will conduct the exam again within a month. Investigation to be conducted by UP STF," Dwivedi said.