VESCOA Partner with ISRO, signed MoU with ASSOCHAM to Advance Collaborative Initiatives

Mumbai : Vivekanand Education Society’s College of Architecture (VESCOA) announced its partnership as the Outreach Network Institute Partner with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and signed MoU with Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM). With ISRO's global recognition for scientific excellence and ASSOCHAM's pivotal role in fostering industry collaborations, this collaboration aims to significantly enhance student exposure to the industry.

The partnership is set to provide students with invaluable industry exposure. Students will gain practical insights and real-world applications through workshops, seminars, guest lectures, and credit-based courses lasting between 15 and 45 hours. Collaborative e-certificates will be awarded, facilitating the integration of academic learning with practical skill acquisition. Moreover, these partnerships will bolster student project development and campus enhancements.

The association with ISRO promises to infuse cutting-edge technological expertise into architectural education, fostering a scientific approach and industry insights for VESCOA students. ASSOCHAM's collaboration, on the other hand, opens doors to industry connections, internships, and collaborative projects, fortifying students' preparedness for the dynamic architectural landscape.

Dr. Prof. Anand Achari, Principal of VES College of Architecture, expressed, “Our partnership with these prestigious organizations is a significant milestone, reaffirming VESCOA's commitment to offering a comprehensive and industry-aligned education. The exposure and experiences gained through this collaboration will undoubtedly enhance our students' employability and contribute to our nation's skilled workforce.”

This strategic collaboration with ISRO and ASSOCHAM signifies a transformative step towards providing students with a well-rounded educational experience that integrates practical insights and real-world applications. In addition to this, VESCOA boasts robust industry connections with entities like Wood from Finland and Lab University of Applied Sciences, greatly enhancing the depth and breadth of students' educational experiences.