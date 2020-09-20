Village secretariat exams to begin today

Srikakulam: All arrangements have been made for village secretariat examinations. The exams are scheduled held from September 20 to 26 at 312 centres across the district.

Total 32,790 candidates are expected to attend for the examinations for jobs of different categories. The APSRTC allotted 77 buses separately for this purpose to cover all the 312 centres. Buses will be available for candidates in all routes and candidates are suggested to reach examination centres by 8 am every day.

In the wake of Covid pandemic, candidates are advised to follow restrictions strictly. Buses are available in all routes everyday from 5 am to 6 pm. The RTC officials appealed to the candidates to utilise the RTC services for safe journey.

In each RTC bus, 30 candidates will be allowed as part of the precautions being taken following the outbreak of coronavirus, said APSRTC chief traffic manager G Varalaxmi.

For general information, candidates can call landline number: 08942-223188. For emergency information regarding bus services, candidates can call mobile numbers 7382921647, 7382920648, 7382920351, 7382924758 and 7382923311. Joint Collector Sumith Kumar conducted a review meeting with the officials concerned at the District Collector's office on Saturday over arrangements for the village secretariat examinations.