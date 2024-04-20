VITEEE-2024 begins from today

The Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Examination (VITEEE)-2024 has officially begun today at the VIT-AP campus in Amaravati. The computer-based entrance exam, conducted annually, aims to facilitate admissions to B.Tech programs offered at VIT’s campuses in Vellore, Chennai, Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh), and Bhopal.

Dr. S.V. Kota Reddy –Vice-Chancellor highlighted that the entrance examination will continue at various exam centres until April 30, 2024. Candidates hailing from 125 cities across the nation and 6 cities abroad will participate in the online entrance examination. The results are tentatively set to be available on May 3, 2024, on www.vit.ac.in.

Dr. Jagadish Chandra, Registrar, said that the examination is conducted in three sessions daily, from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m., and 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Transportation facility has been arranged for students attending VITEEE-24 from Vijayawada & Guntur.

Dr. John Pradeep, Deputy Director of Admissions, outlined that eligible applicants within the 1.5 lakh rank range will have the opportunity to participate in the online counselling process for admission to B.Tech programs. The counselling sessions are tentatively scheduled from May 3rd to June 10th, 2024.