Live
- Family meets Kerala LoP seeking help in getting compensation from Air India Express
- SP’s call to Maoists to shun violent path
- Severe weather with tennis ball-sized hailstones, tornadoes in parts US leave 15 dead
- Huge haul of ganja in Kothagudem dist
- Deepika Kumari falters in Archery World Cup Stage 2, fails to win medal
- Groundsmen, curators at 10 regular IPL venues to get Rs 25 lakh each: Jay Shah
- Enhance quality of education: Loksatta party
- Cops to learn about new criminal laws
- Khammam admin all geared up for bypoll
- 4,63,839 grads set to cast votes in bypoll
Just In
VVIT gets NBA tier-1 college accreditation
Nambur: Vasireddy Venkatadri Institute of Technology (VVIT), Nambur, Guntur district, has been accreditated by the prestigious National Board of...
Nambur: Vasireddy Venkatadri Institute of Technology (VVIT), Nambur, Guntur district, has been accreditated by the prestigious National Board of Accreditation (NBA) as Tier-I College for computer science, mechanical, electrical and electronics engineering departments for three years up to 2026.
VVIT chairman Vasreddy Vidyasagar said, “It is noteworthy that only VVIT College has been able to get NBA recognition in all the departments that are eligible. The National Board of Accreditation will provide Tier-1 recognition to autonomous colleges.
He said the NBA team, which monitored the high-level educational standards of CSE, Mechanical and EEE departments, teaching with advanced methods, field visits to identify the needs of the industry, teachers with vast experience and modern infrastructure provided the accreditation.
With the NBA recognition, students of the VVIT can easily get admission in foreign universities and better employment opportunities. The aim of the institute is to provide more quality technical education and employment to rural students.
The faculty and non-teaching staff responsible for getting the recognition were congratulated by Principal Dr Y Mallikarjuna Reddy, college secretary S Badari Prasad, joint secretary Mamilapalli Srikrishna and Academic Dean Dr K Giribabu.