VVIT gets NBA tier-1 college accreditation

Nambur: Vasireddy Venkatadri Institute of Technology (VVIT), Nambur, Guntur district, has been accreditated by the prestigious National Board of Accreditation (NBA) as Tier-I College for computer science, mechanical, electrical and electronics engineering departments for three years up to 2026.

VVIT chairman Vasreddy Vidyasagar said, “It is noteworthy that only VVIT College has been able to get NBA recognition in all the departments that are eligible. The National Board of Accreditation will provide Tier-1 recognition to autonomous colleges.

He said the NBA team, which monitored the high-level educational standards of CSE, Mechanical and EEE departments, teaching with advanced methods, field visits to identify the needs of the industry, teachers with vast experience and modern infrastructure provided the accreditation.

With the NBA recognition, students of the VVIT can easily get admission in foreign universities and better employment opportunities. The aim of the institute is to provide more quality technical education and employment to rural students.

The faculty and non-teaching staff responsible for getting the recognition were congratulated by Principal Dr Y Mallikarjuna Reddy, college secretary S Badari Prasad, joint secretary Mamilapalli Srikrishna and Academic Dean Dr K Giribabu.