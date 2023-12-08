Workshop on Artificial Intelligence for Pharma and Biotech from Dec 11

Hyderabad: The Federation of Asian Biotech Associations (FABA) collaborates with Science Gurus and the University of Hyderabad (UoH) for an upcoming transformative workshop titled "Artificial Intelligence for Pharma and Biotech," scheduled from December 11th to 16th, 2023.

This workshop serves as a platform to exhibit recent advancements and crucial technologies within the dynamic field of artificial intelligence through a collaboration that brings together renowned global experts. These experts, pioneers in AI across various domains such as disease understanding, drug discovery, therapeutic candidate development, and clinical trials, will take the forefront.

AI presents immense potential in reshaping the Pharma and Biotech industries by efficiently analyzing intricate biological data, expediting drug discovery and development processes. Its predictive analytics also enhance patient outcomes by tailoring treatments. This technology facilitates innovation, efficiency, and potential cost reduction in drug development, making significant strides in healthcare.

The workshop's core focus lies in elucidating fundamental AI concepts and their integration into Pharma and biotech R&D processes. Special emphasis will be placed on AI's role in enhancing efficiencies throughout drug discovery, supported by compelling case studies.

The event features key sessions and distinguished speakers. Dr. Krishnan Nandabalan from InveniAI will deliver the inaugural address, while Dr. Sunu Engineer from iSPIRT will present the keynote address titled “Why Does Intelligence Need Data? Building the AI Nation.” The workshop also highlights AI-based startups, aiming to foster innovation and collaboration among startups and reveal AI's broader impacts on the Pharma/Biotech sector.

Moreover, a panel discussion moderated by Dr. Ratnakar Palakodeti from Persistent Systems, including experts from various organizations like the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Gilead Sciences, BIRAC, Bourntec, and Aragen Life Sciences, promises diverse insights into AI's future in healthcare.

The workshop is supported by esteemed partners and sponsors, aiming to create a comprehensive learning experience for participants. It provides opportunities for hands-on training, expert panel discussions, and networking with AI startup representatives. FABA's Executive President, Prof P. Reddanna, anticipates that this workshop will offer an all-encompassing view of the latest advancements in the fusion of artificial intelligence, pharmaceuticals, and biotechnology, ensuring a transformative experience for all involved.