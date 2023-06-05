World Environment Day: Harnessing youth power: Energy conservation as a catalyst for global environmental transformation

In our fast-paced lives, it's easy to overlook the profound impact our energy consumption has on our planet. But the choices we make today shape the destiny of future generations. It's time for us, the youth, to take the lead in conserving energy and protecting our planet. From small changes in our daily routines to advocating for sustainable practices, together we can create a brighter, cleaner, and more sustainable future.



Let's explore how we can make a difference.

Small changes, big impact

By simply turning off lights and appliances when not in use, choosing energy-efficient products, and embracing alternative modes of transportation, we can significantly reduce our energy consumption and carbon footprint. As Greta Thunberg, the inspiring climate activist and founder of Fridays for Future, reminds us, "Every time I turn off unnecessary lights, I contribute to a healthier planet. It's empowering to know that my small actions matter."

Embracing renewable energy

Supporting renewable energy sources is key to a sustainable future. By advocating for solar and wind power, investing in solar panels for our homes, and pushing for renewable energy policies, we can break free from fossil fuel dependence. As Licypriya Kangujam, a young environmental activist and founder of The Child Movement, emphasizes, "Installing solar panels on our school rooftop not only reduced energy costs but also taught our entire community about the benefits of renewable energy. We're showing that sustainability is achievable."

Reducing single-use products

Our reliance on single-use products like plastic bags and disposable utensils not only contributes to waste but also places a strain on our planet's resources. By choosing reusable alternatives, we save energy and contribute to mitigating climate change. As Isra Hirsi, a passionate climate justice activist and co-founder of the US Youth Climate Strike, highlights, "Switching to a bike for my daily commute not only reduces my carbon footprint but also empowers me to make a positive impact. It's incredible how a simple change can benefit the environment."

Advocating for change

Energy conservation requires collective action. We must support political initiatives prioritizing renewable energy and encourage businesses and organizations to adopt sustainable practices. Melati Wijsen, an environmental activist and co-founder of Bye Bye Plastic Bags, shares her experience, saying, "Through our environmental club, we organized a campaign to reduce single-use plastic on campus. Witnessing the positive response from students and staff taught me the power of collective action in conserving energy and protecting our planet."

As empowered youth, we have the responsibility to conserve energy and safeguard our planet for generations to come. By making small changes in our daily lives, embracing renewable energy, reducing our reliance on single-use products, and advocating for change, we can pave the way to a sustainable future.

Let's unite under the banner of empowerment and work together to create a world where energy conservation is not just a choice but a way of life. Together, we can make a lasting impact and ensure a greener, cleaner, and more sustainable planet for all.

(The writer is a Class XII student at DPSG Vasundhara and Co-founder, Envirocare Foundation)