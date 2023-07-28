Youngistaan Foundation to organise special public dialogue tomorrow

Hyderabad: ‘The World Day against Trafficking in Persons’ is observed annually on July 30th to raise awareness about the global issue of human trafficking and to promote the rights and protection of its victims. According to the NCRB Crime in India report of 2021, 2189 cases of human trafficking were reported during the year out of which 6213 individuals were rescued nationwide. As a part of a special public dialogue event Hyderabad based NGO Youngistaan Foundation is bringing together senior law enforcement officers, survivors, artists and many participants on a single platform at RNR Auditorium on 29th July, 2023 in partnership with Telangana State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (TSCPCR), T-HUB and others.



The Public Dialogue emphasizes on the theme of this year "Reach every victim of trafficking, leave no one behind". This event aims to raise awareness, promote understanding, and inspire collaborative efforts to combat human trafficking. It will also bring together a diverse array of stakeholders, including government officials, civil society organizations, academicians, survivors, and concerned citizens.

We will hear about the devastating impact of human trafficking on people's lives, along with the Government's organized efforts to combat this heinous crime. Survivors will share their stories of violence, recounting memories of rescue and rehabilitation, through the Government's assistance. Representatives from Government departments and Quasi-judicial bodies will discuss their roles and the Government's commitments to protect victims and address the issue in Telangana. Through a series of thought-provoking activities, the intention is to galvanize collective action and contribute to the eradication of human trafficking in our region.

A special artistic live performance by Hyderabad’s No.1 Live Music Band ‘Capricio’, as music and arts has a great ability to connect with people, inspire change and heal wounds. Though music the program aims to raise awareness about human trafficking, its victims, and the need for collective action.

Speaking of the event, Arun Daniel Yellamaty, Founder, Youngistaan Foundation said “Human Trafficking is the most concerned issue across the globe. This year's focus is to raise awareness about concerning trends identified by UNODC and urge governments, law enforcement, public services, and civil society to strengthen prevention, support victims, and eradicate impunity. Thousands of people go missing every day and some of them are not even registered. To fight against this social evil, one should know all the measures to save themselves and the society. The aim of this event is to have a public dialogue that will provide the participants with all the insights and data regarding Human Trafficking and to raises awareness of human trafficking and its impact on people and society. We hope everyone will join this event and fight for a safe future”.