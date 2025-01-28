Address states’ serious concerns on draft UGC rules

Inrecent years, there has been a perceptible growth in India’s global intellectual property (IP) filings, reflecting innovation resilience despite economic challenges. India clocked the fastest growth in patent (+15.7%) applications in 2023, marking the fifth consecutive year of double-digit growth. It now ranks sixth globally for patents with 64,480 applications, with resident filings accounting for over half of all submissions (55.2%)—a first for the country. India also stands out with the highest number of institutes in the latest rankings.

Still, there is a vast scope for improvement in India’s higher education system to enhance the quality of education as also make it more accessible. The University Grants Commission (UGC) is the statutory body that oversees and improves higher education. Its functions include: Setting standards, providing grants, advising governments, promoting research, improving access, curriculum development and grant of scholarships.

The Union government recently released the draft UGC (Minimum Qualifications for Appointment & Promotion of Teachers and Academic Staff in Universities and Colleges and Measures for the Maintenance of Standards in Higher Education) Regulations, 2025, to infuse innovation, inclusivity, flexibility and dynamism in every aspect of higher education.

There are many proposals that won praise but a few are causing consternation among the governments, especially in the non-BJP ruled states. Education is in the Concurrent List and as such any potential move to undermine state role will be viewed with concern in a federal set-up such as ours.

Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy fumes at the draft UGC guidelines, terming them an “attack on the Constitution”. Tamil Nadu even passed a House resolution demanding withdrawal of the draft UGC regulations. AIADMK, Kerala government, CPM also echoed concerns of threat to the basic federal principles enshrined in the Constitution.

Opposition parties and their governments in the states are rising up in arms over the purported move of the Centre to seek control over institutions through Governors, thus depriving any role for States in selection of Vice Chancellors (VC) for universities. What irks them further is a proposal to make non-academics eligible for the VC post. The opposition asks what will prevent the BJP-led NDA government from appointing Sangh Parivar loyalists as VC. Vesting selection powers in the Chancellor (Governor), who will pick one of the names forwarded by the search-cum-selection committee, comprising Chancellor, UGC Chairman and university senate, may further strain the ties between Governors and non-BJP governments.

Indeed, there are notable initiatives such as allowing candidates to pursue teaching careers in subjects that they qualify for with NET/SET, even if such subjects are different from their previous degrees. It definitely is a novel initiative aimed to dismantle rigid norms and bring in those who are talented and passionate to research and teach in subjects of their choice. But this move also risks diluting academic credentials and need to pursue competence in subject right from UG to PG level. Any prior teaching experience needs significant weightage but the draft is apparently silent on this. Any scope for manipulation of recruitment conditions shall be eliminated by emulating the practices of the highest ranked universities in the world.

A diverse talent pool is envisaged by lifting the cap on contract jobs, as also with recruitment of experts in arts, sports, and traditional disciplines. Accomplished sportspersons will be able to enter the teaching profession. This move is quite innovative and they would provide refreshing perspectives.

While facilitating corporate funding for research, the UGC must guard against any driven agenda by vested interests. The objective shall be to address huge infrastructure inequity and faculty shortage between state and central varsities, and also to make public funding ease for taking up research projects that benefit society at large, rather than respective companies or sectors of the donors.