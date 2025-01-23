Subhas Chandra Bose: A legacy that inspires generations

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s vision for a free India was not merely a dream but a call to action. He famously declared, “Give me blood and I promise you freedom,” embodying his belief that true freedom required not just words but deeds. Whether it was through the creation of the Indian National Army (INA) or his speeches on Azad Hind Radio, Bose demonstrated that achieving independence demanded collective effort, sacrifice and the willingness to contribute to the larger vision of progress

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

On the occasion of Parakram Diwas, marking the 128th birth anniversary of Netaji SubhasChandra Bose, we honour his immense contributions to India’s freedom struggle and his indomitable spirit that continues to inspire the youth of today. Instituted to celebrate the life and ideals of this visionary leader, Parakram Diwas serves as a moment to reflect on how we can integrate his principles into our personal and national aspirations. This day serves not only as a reminder of his sacrifices but as a call to action, urging us to channel his principles of courage, integrity, and leadership to build a prosperous, self-reliant nation.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Netaji’s contributions have been celebrated and institutionalised like never before. In 2021, the government designated January 23 as Parakram Diwas, ensuring annual nationwide celebrations to honour Netaji’s legacy. The unveiling of the Netaji statue at India Gate under the Kartavya Path redevelopment project was a landmark tribute to his vision. PM Modi declared this gesture as a symbol of “resurgence of Indian pride and culture,” aligning with Bose’s ideals of nationalism.

Further, the declassification of 304 Netaji files was a historic move, ending decades of speculation and giving the public access to vital records on his life and work. Additionally, the revival of the INA Memorial in Moirang, Manipur, where the Indian National Army first hoisted the tricolor, reflects the government’s commitment to preserving Netaji’s legacy. Hon’ble PM Modi also highlighted Bose’s global impact, stating, “Netaji’s life was dedicated to the cause of freedom, and he envisioned an India that would be self-reliant and confident.”

Born into a respected family in Cuttack, Subhas Bose was a brilliant student. He excelled in his academics across stints at Ravenshaw Collegiate School in Cuttack, Presidency College in Calcutta and the Indian Civil Services (ICS) exam. Yet, driven by a deep sense of patriotism and a desire to serve his country, he chose to resign from the ICS, turning down the comforts of a promising career. Later, he launched a newspaper titled ‘Swaraj’ in 1921 to evoke patriotism and spread the word on freedom among Bhartiya population

Netaji’s vision for a free India was not merely a dream but a call to action. When he escaped from house arrest in 1941 and sought international support, it wasn’t just a strategic move—it was a bold assertion of determination, resilience, and the will to take unconventional paths when required.

He famously declared, “Give me blood and I promise you freedom,” embodying his belief that true freedom required not just words but deeds. Whether it was through the creation of the Indian National Army (INA) or his speeches on Azad Hind Radio, Bose demonstrated that achieving independence demanded collective effort, sacrifice and the willingness to contribute to the larger vision of progress. Former British PM Clement Attlee in a statement cited several reasons for the British leaving India, “the principal among them being the erosion of loyalty to the British crown among the Indian Army and Navy personnel as a result of Netaji’s military activities.”

Though his ideological differences with Mahatma Gandhi were well known, Bose’s respect for Gandhi’s principles remained steadfast, and their contrasting paths highlighted his own distinct approach. Netaji resigned from Congress in 1939 but his commitment to the cause of India’s independence never wavered. For today’s youth, this teaches us the importance of staying true to our ideals, even when the road ahead seems fraught with challenges.

Netaji recognised the importance of “Nari Shakti” by forming “Rani of Jhansi Regiment” within the INA, an all-women regiment that reinforced his belief in women’s empowerment. These ideals are well reflected in Hon’ble PM’s vision of a Bharat, where women play an integral role in shaping the country’s future.

Celebrating Parakram Diwas has become an annual reminder of Netaji’s undying legacy. Previous editions of the celebrations, marked by cultural events and exhibitions, have honoured his contributions, with Kolkata and Delhi as key venues, where his spirit of unity and patriotism reverberated through the streets. This year, in Cuttack, the event has special significance as it honours his roots.

In a world that demands resilience and innovation, his life story serves as a powerful inspiration for the youth to act and contribute to the realization of a Viksit Bharat — a self-sufficient, developed India. As Atal Bihari Vajpayee once said, “Subhas Chandra Bose’s name evokes patriotism and inspires the nation to act with courage and selflessness.” Let us carry forward his legacy by working together for a brighter, stronger future.

(The writer is Union Minister of Culture)