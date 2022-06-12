Are skills getting priority in our education system ?

Now, the New Education Policy has come up with a skill-based model of education. This has brought vocational courses under spotlight, which seek to make the youth skilful, employable and self-reliant. The Hans India has elicited the views of youth, educationists and the society on the importance of skill development in education

Academic excellence, hands-on experience work as combo

Education system should be dynamic and must be changed keeping in view the contemporary needs of society and the generation. It must focus on developing the practical oriented skills rather than awarding name sake degrees which are of no use without practical knowledge. Courses invariably should have practicals simultaneously from the very beginning of the courses.

Question papers should be devised in such a way to test the student's comprehensive understanding of the subject. The academic excellence and the hands-on experience work as a deadly combo in propelling the career of the youth.

Dr. N Sudarshan, Asst. Professor, KU, Warangal

Introduce practicals oriented curriculum

Students with diplomas and degrees without skill set can be termed as imperfect. Present education system is more theoretical than practical. With this, graduates and diploma holders are unable to meet the needs of industries.

This problem can be addressed by replacing practical oriented curriculum in the place of a half backed education system. I appeal to governments to establish optional English labs and seminars by experts in all high schools and colleges curriculum to make students perfect and purposeful.

Ravi, self employed, Nalgonda

Empower youth with skills

Skills occupy an important place in the present education system. Discussion is going on worldwide about the skill gap. It is a global problem. To reap the benefits of the growing youth population, we need to empower them with skills required for the 21st century. That's why the curriculum needs to be revamped and updated from time to time incorporating new skills.

Students who've received skills are employable anywhere in the world. They can cope with the challenges and problems in their respective fields. They can also become successful entrepreneurs and help improve the economy of the nation. The New Education Policy is also laying greater importance on skills in the education system. So, the need of the hour is to empower students with new skills required for employment, entrepreneurship and administration.

MVGona Reddy, retired principal, – Educationist, Nalgonda