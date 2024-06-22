Jan Nayaks - a thing of the past in Indian democracy

The jaw dropping hill palace on Rushikonda in Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh indicates how politicians can resort to senseless and reckless spending of public money forgetting that they are the trustees of tax payer’s money. Rushikonda is a beautiful hill where in the past saints and hermits had performed ‘Tapas.’ Such a hill has been destroyed. Destroying the hill is illegal even if the then AP government had managed to get clearance from Ministry of environment. This also exposes how environmental clearances are being given without strict adherence to the rules and proper verification by the Union Government.

Early80’s and a decade there after was the period when India had real Jan Nayaks. Now a day’s one has to search for organic Jan Nayak and there is no guarantee of finding such leaders.

Those were the days when we had Ministers like George Fernandes who used to drive their own non AC cars to office. Unlike these days, the ministers never had swanky vehicles. Government used to give them white Ambassador Cars.

They were the leaders whose doors were open for anyone to meet them during fixed hours and there used to be no need for prior appointment. They used to live in the Government bungalows earmarked for Ministers and MPs with normal furniture. The only luxury used to be a garden in front of the house.

They were the people who took victory and defeat in elections in most spirited manner. They rarely used to create trouble in Parliament or Assemblies. Their participation in debates and discussions used to be focused and meaningful. Political differences used to be there but there was no dearth of mutual respect. Personal vendetta was not visible. They were the leaders who always maintained time and used to be in the premises of the Parliament at least 45 minutes ahead of the scheduled time.

Lal Bahadur Shastri as PM occupied 10 Janpath, which was latter allotted to the Congress and is currently occupied by Sonia Gandhi. A part of the house has been converted into a Shastri museum.

Prime Minister Indira Gandhi occupied 1 Safdarjung Road, after Indira’s assassination, five bungalows on Race Course Road were converted into a complex to create the current official prime minister’s residence. Rajiv Gandhi became the first occupant and all subsequent prime ministers stayed there. No PM or even CMs in any state had constructed palaces with luxurious interiors, no one thought of splurging public funds for palace like mansions.

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik after becoming CM used to travel in his old Maruti car until it broke down on the road during one monsoon season. Even after that he never had any swanky SUV. He did not change furniture in his office even after a decade.

But gone are those days. After 2014 elections when BRS (then TRS) came to power, the then chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao constructed a huge mansion called Pragati Bhavan which was his residence cum camp office. KCR ran his government from this building. People used to call this as White House of Telangana.

But if one sees the jaw dropping hill palace on Rushikonda in Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh which was under wraps till 20 days back as no one was allowed to go anywhere near it indicates how politicians can resort to senseless and reckless spending of public money forgetting that they are the trustees of tax payer’s money.

Constructed in 9.88 acres by the YSRCP government led by the then chief minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy, this building is a classic example of most vulgar misuse of public money. (I am unable to find proper word to describe this opulent criminal splurge of money).

Rushikonda is a beautiful hill where in the past saints and hermits had performed ‘Tapas.’ Such a hill has been destroyed. Earlier there were some tourist resorts near the Rushikonda beach but the previous government in the name of developing tourism resorts destroyed the heritage hill top and constructed this mansion whose size is equivalent to foot ball grounds if not more.

This palace which according to some political parties reminds one of Saddam Hussein’s palaces has most luxurious fittings which may even put White House to shame who knows.

It has commode which costs about Rs 3.5 lakhs each and bath tubs worth Rs 36 lakhs each with gold plated taps, knobs etc. with attached SPA facilities, costliest granite and marble floorings and furniture.

The size of each sea facing bathrooms they say is about 500 sft and the smallest bathroom is 300 sft. It has best of the chandeliers each costing not less than Rs 55 lakhs, solar water heater system costing about Rs 2 crore, imported plants in the garden. For leveling the hill and create the garden, it is estimated that about Rs 95 crore was spent. The massive halls have 100 inch LED screens where about 150 people can sit and watch a movie. It also has a helipad.

This was the place where the former CM Jaganmohan Reddy dreamt of staying if he was voted back to power. Now that it had become a major controversy, the YSRCP leaders say that it is government property the present NDA government can decide how to use it. One of the purposes of constructing such a massive palace was because the city lacked proper accommodation for VVIPs like President or Prime Minister.

But the big question is how many times in a year President or Prime Minister or any foreign dignitary visits Visakhapatnam. Even if they visit do they need a commode worth Rs 3 lakhs and Rs 36 lakh bath tub and SPA? I am sure neither President of India nor Prime Minister Narendra Modi have such luxurious fittings in their bathrooms.

It is also shocking that some self styled analysts on national channels couple of days back argued what is the illegality. Yes it is morally and ethically illegal. Destroying the hill is illegal even if the then AP government had managed to get clearance from Ministry of environment. This also exposes how environmental clearances are being given without strict adherence to the rules and proper verification by the Union Government. They it seems are relying on the reports submitted by the ‘Babu’s just to please their political bosses. Such an attitude amounts to lowering the image of the All India services. These officers were known for their upright attitude in implementing the rules. But is shocking to see how they are succumbing to pressures.

A political leader is supposed to be people’s representative. Can anyone staying in such lavish buildings be called Jan Nayak? The former CM used to say that he does not even have a mobile phone and is true and only representative of the poor. Then why this building which probably is more luxurious than White House.

While this exposes one side of the so called new genre of Nayaks, they are also proving that they lack sportsman spirit. They are unable to take defeat in elections in their stride. YSRCP which lost power and whose number in Assembly fell from 151 to 11 seats are still not able to come to terms with reality. First they blamed the EVMs now they say voters got cheated by the promise of rival parties. This is greatest insult to the voter.

They have also started predicting that the government will collapse and they will be back in driver’s seat. They refuse to accept that people are the wisest lot, they have better understanding and know how to teach lesson to parties that do not perform or live up to their aspirations.

They refuse to hold ‘Chintan Baithak’ and examine where they went wrong and what needs to be done to revive their electoral fortunes. They never felt sorry for the most abusive language they used against the then leader of the opposition questioning the character of his wife.

But see the contrast. Though Jagan does not enjoy the status of opposition leader and was just an MLA, the NDA government gave instructions to police to allow his vehicle inside the Assembly premises up to the gate. Not just that Jagan’s name was announced first among the YSRCP members though it should have been in Alphabetical order. That was the respect shown to the former CM. They have proved that politics should be kept out of Assembly.

But does he understand this? God only knows. He came late into the house, took oath wished all from a distance and left the Assembly.