Retired govt employees left in the lurch
On July 24, some unstarred questions were raised in the Rajya Sabha by Vailko and Shanmugam on enhancement of minimum pension amount to EPS-95 retirees, who have been receiving a measly Rs 1,000 monthly pension since 2014. The same old reply was given by Minister of State for L&E Sushri Shobha Karandla. How long will this dilly-dallying tactic continue? The GOI says that there is no money with it or with the EPFO.
Every month GST income that is generated from the public is over Rs one and half lakh crore and crores is stocked with EPFO. Where is the money coming to pay exorbitant amounts to pay the abnormal salaries and perks to MPs and which are enhanced at periodical intervals? Loads of money and material is transported to the calamity affected nations and for freebies to lower income Indian citizens. These retirees are not being treated as human beings. Thousands of retirees are already dead, and the living ones are on ventilation waiting for their exit but the government shows no consideration for them.
Dr N S R Murthy,Secunderabad