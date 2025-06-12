11 years of NDA governance marks Amrit Kaal for a Viksit Bharat

India before 2014 was in a state of despair. The economy was slowing down, and citizens suffered from a lack of quality education, employment, and livelihood opportunities. Corruption was rampant, law and order had deteriorated, horrific incidents like Nirbhaya had become too frequent, Naxalite violence was widespread, stone-pelting in Kashmir was common, uncertainty loomed over the nation, while bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh led to political and regional unrest.

By 2025

India is poised to become the world’s third-largest economy. It is home to world-class institutes in healthcare and technical education, attracting massive investments and industries. Corruption has declined significantly. Across the country, world-class infrastructure is emerging — engineering marvels like the Chenab Bridge, resolution of long-standing issues in Kashmir and Ayodhya, the writing on the wall for Naxalism, and a bifurcated Andhra Pradesh is progressing on a developmental path.

The transformation between 2014 and 2025

From a state of hopelessness and darkness, the country has been infused with life and brought into the light — and this was made possible by one powerful force: the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Today marks 11 years of NDA governance.

After independence, due to the neglect of past governments, India — which had the potential to be a superpower — remained a poor nation. In the past 11 years, the NDA government has corrected the historic policy errors driven by vote-bank politics and is steering India towards global leadership.

In Andhra Pradesh, under NDA rule from 2014–2018, the Polavaram Project witnessed unprecedented progress, reaching 72 per cent completion by 2019, thanks to the double-engine government. In contrast, under the YSRCP from 2019 to 2024, progress was only 3.84 per cent. In just one year of renewed double-engine governance, progress reached 5.93 per cent, exceeding the total of the previous five years.

Not just Polavaram — Amaravati’s development also regained momentum. Over ₹70,000 crore worth of works were initiated in just one year. This is the power of double-engine governance and the determination of development-driven leadership. The divided Andhra Pradesh is now progressing at jet speed.

Progress visible in numbers

When you water a plant every day, you don’t notice how much it grows. But if you compare the sapling to the tree it has become, the growth is astounding. That’s India’s story in the last 11 years — from a sapling to a towering growth. While we may not see the change on an everyday basis, the world does — and acknowledges India as a rising superpower.

In 2014, India’s nominal GDP was around $2.1 trillion. By 2025–26, it is expected to nearly double at $4.3 trillion. India has surpassed Japan to become the world’s fourth-largest economy. According to IMF estimates, the GDP in Purchasing Power Parity (PPP) terms will be $17.365 trillion in 2025, making it the third-largest economy after China and the USA — a huge leap from its 20th position just 11 years ago.

India’s global image skyrockets

Operation Sindoor against Pakistan showcased India’s strong foreign policy. Though countries like China and Turkey supported Pakistan, the rest of the world stood with India, condemning the attack and praising the response. Support for Pakistan stems from geopolitical insecurities or ideological extremism — not genuine solidarity.

While some internal critics parrot enemy narratives, India under Modi’s leadership is now recognised as the third-strongest global power. With the goal of a $5 trillion economy, Modi is committed to making India a developed nation.

Internal development boosts image

India is a union of states, and Modi’s “Team India” vision has ensured inclusive development across all states. Over 11 years, world-class infrastructure has been built. Through Bharatmala Pariyojana, economic corridors, inter-corridors, feeder routes, and border roads were developed. Over 50,000 km of national highways were constructed, with the daily pace increasing from 12 km to 33.8 km.

In Phase-1 alone, ₹5.35 lakh crore was invested to build 34,800 km of roads, connecting 550 districts via 4-lane highways. Coastal infrastructure, new ports, and economic zones received heavy investments. By 2035, 610 projects worth ₹7.78 lakh crore are planned, with 241 completed and 234 under construction by 2023. Iconic projects like the 1,386-km Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, and the Chenab Bridge are symbols of the country’s engineering prowess.

The Smart Cities Mission, launched in 2015, aimed to transform 100 cities into sustainable, liveable urban spaces. By 2024, 6,753 out of 7,991 projects were completed at a cost of ₹1.64 lakh crore. Massive focus was placed on key projects like Navi Mumbai airport, Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train, Polavaram, PM Gati Shakti Master Plan, and national highway expansion.

From 2014 to 2025, India saw tremendous growth in transport, urban development, ports, and digital infrastructure. Under the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP), ₹111 lakh crore was allocated between 2020–2025, accelerating economic growth and paving the way for developed-nation status by 2047.

Development is as crucial as welfare

True welfare means empowering the vulnerable, not vote-bank politics. In 11 years, India achieved what others couldn’t in 60 years earlier. Through PM Awas Yojana, three crore additional homes are being built, securing shelter for 25 crore poor. Swachh Bharat Abhiyan brought sanitation to over 10 crore households. Ayushman Bharat benefited over 10 crore families with health coverage.

PM Ujjwala Yojana delivered 10+ crore LPG connections by 2024, freeing women from harmful cooking practices. PM-KISAN transferred over ₹2.5 lakh crore directly to 12+ crore farmers. Jal Jeevan Mission connected over 15.6 crore rural households with tap water.

PM Mudra Yojana offered collateral-free loans to crores of small and micro-entrepreneurs, particularly women and SC/ST founders. Atal Pension Yojana supported unorganized sector workers with financial security.

A visionary, decisive leadership that puts the nation first has achieved miracles in just 11 years.

If this pace is consolidated and sustained, India will emerge as a developed nation and a true global leader in the coming decade.

(The writer is Vice-President of BJP, Andhra Pradesh)