A real-world marketplace for future entrepreneurs

On February 17, 2025, as I stepped into Numaish for its final day, the energy in the air was electric. The place was buzzing with excitement—families, students, and entrepreneurs filled the sprawling exhibition grounds, making the most of the last few hours. The scene felt nothing short of a grand festival, much like the legendary Kumbh Mela. Laughter, bargaining, the aroma of delicious street food, and the sight of countless stalls selling everything from handcrafted items to cutting-edge gadgets—it was an experience like no other.

As the curtains fell on this year’s edition of Numaish, I could not help but wonder-what makes this event so special? What does it truly offer to students and aspiring entrepreneurs? Beyond shopping and entertainment, Numaish has been a treasure trove of learning, networking, and business inspiration.

A Legacy of 84 Years

Numaish Masnuāt-e-Mulki (translated as 'Exhibition of Local Products & Crafts') has been an integral part of Hyderabad’s cultural and economic landscape since 1938. It began as a small initiative by the Osmania Graduates Association and was supported by Sir Akbar Hydari and Nizam Mir Osman Ali Khan. The first edition, held at Public Gardens, had just 50 stalls. By 1946, it was shifted to its current location at the Exhibition Grounds near Nampally Railway Station. Over the years, Numaish has grown into a massive event, with nearly 2,000 stalls representing businesses, artisans, and entrepreneurs from across India.

A Platform for Learning and Entrepreneurship: What makes Numaish unique is its ability to bring together business, culture, and education under one roof. The exhibition offers an incredible opportunity for students and aspiring entrepreneurs to gain real-world insights. From marketing strategies to customer behaviour, pricing models to sales techniques-there is so much to learn simply by observing the transactions and interactions at different stalls.

With participation from government departments, public sector undertakings, multinational corporations, and local businesses, Numaish is a hub of economic activity. It directly and indirectly provides employment to nearly 18,000 to 20,000 people, making it a crucial contributor to the local economy.

The Exhibition Society’s Role in Education: Managed by the Exhibition Society, Numaish is more than just a commercial event. The Society, established in 1938, has been instrumental in promoting industrial growth and supporting small businesses. Over the decades, it has expanded its contributions to education by funding and managing 20 educational institutions in the backward areas of Telangana, benefiting around 30,000 students each year.

In fact, the revenue generated from Numaish plays a crucial role in sustaining these educational initiatives. In 2023-24 alone, the exhibition contributed ₹9.66 crore to government revenues through GST, trade licenses, property taxes, and utility charges.

Showcasing Innovation and Women Entrepreneurs: This year’s Numaish had a dedicated space for women entrepreneurs, encouraging small business owners to showcase their creativity and skills. Another major highlight was the display of startups and innovations emerging from T-Hub, Telangana’s innovation ecosystem. The Telangana Industrialists Welfare Federation also participated, promoting small and medium entrepreneurs.

The variety of stalls was remarkable-there were dry fruits and handicrafts from Jammu and Kashmir, handmade garments from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Madhya Pradesh, as well as exquisite Iranian carpets and high-quality electronic goods from leading brands. Special stalls were also set up by self-help groups and even convicts, showcasing rehabilitation efforts through vocational skills.

Bringing Numaish into Education: One of the biggest takeaways from Numaish is its potential as a learning experience for students. Imagine if business and entrepreneurship courses in colleges included an immersive, hands-on component where students participated in the 40-day exhibition. This could help them develop essential skills like communication, negotiation, financial management, and market research.

Venture development institutes and business schools could design practical immersion programs modelled on Numaish, allowing students to interact with real businesses, analyse market trends, and even set up their own stalls as part of their curriculum. This would bridge the gap between theoretical learning and practical business experience.

Learning Beyond the Classroom: Education today is at a crossroads. Traditional classroom learning, while essential, is no longer enough to prepare students for the real world. Theories and textbooks provide knowledge, but experience, practical exposure, and hands-on learning truly shape a student’s future. In an era of rapid technological advancements and evolving business landscapes, education must evolve too.

I strongly believe that learning should not be limited to four walls. It must extend into real-world environments where students engage with businesses, solve real problems, and experience industry-driven scenarios firsthand. The integration of education with platforms like exhibitions, startup incubators, and live business projects can significantly enhance the learning experience.

A 12-Point Formula for Impactful Learning from Numaish: To make education more effective, I propose a 12-point formula that combines academic knowledge with real-world exposure, preparing students to be innovators, problem-solvers, and future entrepreneurs.

Powered by Several Brands: Learning should be immersive, and exhibitions provide an excellent platform for students to engage with real businesses, interact with customers, and understand market trends.

Industry-Driven Curriculum and Pedagogy Developed with the Exhibition Society: Partnering with industry leaders and organizations ensures that the curriculum remains relevant, practical, and aligned with market needs.

Learn in a Practical Environment: Concepts must be tested in real-world settings—whether through industry visits, internships, or working on live projects with established brands.

Hands-On Learning Beyond Books: Education should go beyond memorization. Cases, tasks, projects, internships, and business-building exercises must become a core part of academic learning.

Discover and Solve Problems in a Real-World Environment: Students should be challenged to identify problems, analyze them, and implement solutions just as entrepreneurs and industry professionals do.

Gain Experience in Startups and Traditional Businesses: Exposure to both startups and well-established businesses allows students to explore various career paths, understand risk management, and learn the differences in business operations.

Holistic Development of Soft and Life Skills: Critical thinking, communication, personal finance, and business operations should be integrated into the learning process to ensure well-rounded development.

AI in Business and Technology: With AI transforming industries, students must learn how to leverage AI in business, decision-making, and technology-driven innovation.

Build a Founder Mindset: Entrepreneurial thinking should be cultivated early—students must develop resilience, creativity, and leadership qualities to launch their ventures.

Build Your Own Brand and Digital Presence: Content creation, video production, and social media marketing are key skills in today’s world. Personal branding is no longer optional; it is essential.

Funding Opportunities: Financial literacy and funding knowledge help students navigate investments, venture capital, and financial planning for their startups.

Careers in Entrepreneurship: Not all students will start businesses immediately, but they must know how to approach entrepreneurship as a career path with the right mindset and skillset.

Education should inspire curiosity, foster creativity, and prepare students for the future. A dynamic approach, blending real-world learning with academic excellence, is the key to success. The future belongs to those who learn by doing—and it is time we reshape education to reflect that. As I walked out of the exhibition on its closing day, I felt a deep sense of appreciation for what Numaish represents. It is not just a shopping festival but a living classroom, a business incubator, and a cultural celebration all rolled into one. For students, it offers lessons beyond textbooks. For entrepreneurs, it provides a launchpad to showcase their innovations. For Hyderabad, it remains a symbol of its rich heritage and economic progress. Numaish is more than an exhibition — it is a platform of endless possibilities.

(Writer is a Professor of Media & Communication & Postdoctoral Research Fellow)