Awardsand recognition in public life are natural. However, it is not a small matter for five members of the same family to receive national and international recognition across different fields. With their efficient performance, these five individuals have built a trustworthy brand image for Andhra Pradesh. This is a collective recognition for a family that led public life in five different directions with values. It sends a message that when there are values, discipline, capability, and performance in public life, recognition will naturally follow.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Nara Bhuvaneswari, Nara Brahmani, Nara Lokesh, and Nara Devansh have received a remarkable series of awards: Chandrababu Naidu – Business Reformer of the Year; Bhuvaneswari – Distinguished Fellowship Award & Golden Peacock Award; Nara Brahmani – Best Businesswoman Award; Nara Devansh – World Book of Records 2025 Award; Nara Lokesh – commendations from the Prime Minister of India for his performance. These awards should not be viewed as individual honours alone, but as recognition of a family that upheld public service culture, responsible leadership, and value-based performance.

The award received by Chandrababu Naidu is not just a recognition of his political journey; it is a global honour awarded to his governance reforms and administrative model. It reflects his clear vision for development, financial discipline, and policies designed for future generations. Some awards honour individuals, while others recognise systems.

Chandrababu’s Business Reformer of the Year award is beyond a personal title—his contributions to Ease of Doing Business, the IT revolution, and investor-friendly policies have materialised into action. In an era of inter-state competition, he has led Andhra Pradesh forward as a reformer driven by innovative thinking. His reform model and administrative skills have earned prestigious global respect. His success is a matter of pride for the state.

Nara Bhuvaneswari, dedicating herself to voluntary service, received the prestigious International Distinguished Fellowship Award 2025—a proud moment for Telugu people. This honour recognises her selfless social contribution and humanitarian commitment. The Institute of Directors selected her for her service and work in social welfare fields. Additionally, she received the Golden Peacock Award under the Corporate Governance Excellence category as Managing Director of Heritage Foods.

She earned a unique identity in voluntary service and corporate leadership without political positions. Her work for women empowerment, social responsibility, and organisational ethics led to these recognitions. Her honour is not due to loud publicity, but because of a quiet, committed life dedicated to service. Nara Brahmani’s award is not a result of family legacy but individual merit. Her modern management abilities, ethical global leadership values, and corporate vision earned her the title of Best Businesswoman in India. This is a national recognition of Indian corporate strength and women leadership. Under her leadership in Heritage Foods, she ensured transparent corporate governance, strengthened rural economy, supported farmers, and created employment for thousands of women—a rare achievement. This award reflects the confidence that Indian women can lead the corporate world. Brahmani transformed opportunities into vision, vision into strategy, and strategy into results. Her achievement is not just personal; it is a national honour for Andhra Pradesh’s business capabilities.

Similarly, commendations from the Prime Minister of India for Minister Nara Lokesh’s performance are not ordinary political events. These reflect the belief that youth leadership is measured by performance, not age. His policy understanding, implementation capacity, and mature political approach demonstrate responsible leadership beyond family background. His contributions in education, IT, and skill development earned national-level recognition. His work to turn Andhra Pradesh into an IT hub, promote deep tech, and create employment for youth is being widely appreciated. His vision to build Amaravati into an AI capital shows futuristic leadership. His parents-teachers interaction initiative, addressing educational future and societal values, received national attention. The letter of appreciation from Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan stands as proof. Family legacy might have opened a path, but appreciation came only because of performance.

Nara Devansh’s award in chess reflects discipline, intelligence, and strategic thinking. Achieving international recognition at such a young age shows extraordinary talent. Chess is not just a game of winning and losing; it is a battlefield of ideas.

Devansh’s achievements—Tower of Hanoi completion (7 discs in 1 minute 43 seconds), assembling full chessboards within 5 minutes, solving 175 chess checkmate puzzles at world-record speed—show remarkable memory, intelligence, and speed. Receiving the World Book of Records 2025 Award in London is a global honour. With their capable performance, these five individuals have built a trustworthy brand image for Andhra Pradesh—an achievement that makes the entire state proud.

(The writer is Member of Parliament, Vizianagaram)