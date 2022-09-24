A visionary, freedom fighter & reformer 

The land of Telangana has given birth to great freedom fighters and social reformers. One of them was Pandit Gangaram Vanprasthi, who was truly dedicated to social reforms, empowerment of weaker sections of society, elimination of untouchability and discrimination in any respect. He was a great votary of the use of Hindi as a national language across the country.



From his childhood, Gangaram Vanprasthi was always ready to help the needy or someone in distress. In 1933, as a school going child, he jumped into the river Godavari to save a child widow. Impressed, the Nizam of Hyderabad crowned him with the Shaurya Award. There are many such stories about him, which speak volumes of his will power and innate urge to serve the people, society and the nation.

Gangaram Vanprasthi's contributions to the liberation of Hyderabad were critical. He relentlessly fought for the freedom and development of Hyderabad. Recently, the Freedom Fighter Pandit Gangaram Memorial Foundation organised a function to commemorate the liberation of Hyderabad and pay tribute to Pandit Gangaram Ji. I was fortunate to be a part of the programme as the chief guest.

The liberation of Hyderabad is a red letter day in our history. On 17th September 1948, more than a year after India secured Independence from the British rule, the state of Hyderabad got its independence from the Nizam's rule. It was possible because of the resolute efforts of great souls like Pandit Gangaram ji. Similarly, his contributions to the creation of Telangana state were quite significant.

I have many fond memories of Pandit Gangaram Ji. He was always worried about our people's wholesome growth. The reforms which he could introduce in society through his long and dedicated association with Arya Samaj were monumental and he wanted to continue them. Whenever we met, he used to share his vision as well as pain for the marginalized sections of society, which was indeed so touching. He was of the view that each one of us has a duty towards the nation and its people.

Till the last breath of his life, Pandit Gangaram ji continued to promote Indian culture and values through Arya Samaj. I feel that his life conveys a very meaningful message to us – Where there is a will, there is a way! He faced multiple challenges and hardships but did not give and moved in his life with the mission to spread great Indian values among us. His fight against caste-based discrimination and untouchability was exemplary. He used to sit with our sisters and brothers whom our society considered as untouchables. He himself married a woman of different caste. Similarly, his children – two sons and one daughter – were married in different castes. Pandit Gangaram ji practiced in his life what he used to preach to others! He led his life by example.

Pandit Gangaram Ji firmly believed that the essence of freedom is linked to the people's ease of life, preserving our rich cultural legacy. Throughout his life, he fought for our core values as a nation – equality, justice, fraternity and liberty. In the past 75 years, we achieved a lot. Remarkable progress has been made in the past 8 years towards building a new Atma Nirbhar Bharat. Problem of poverty and unemployment is being tackled effectively. An inclusive Bharat where no one is left behind is our collective responsibility, and hence each one of us should contribute accordingly.

As we are celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the completion of 75 years of India as an independent nation, we need to tell our people in general and the children in particular, about our great freedom fighters like Pandit Gangaram ji and how to contribute in making the country as envisioned by them. Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is focussed on five themes: Freedom Struggle; Ideas @ 75; Resolve @ 75; Actions @ 75 and Achievements @ 75.

The vision and philosophy of Pandit Gangaram ji are well-aligned with our collective resolve to make a new India, which is more inclusive, healthier and happier. By following his teachings and learning lessons from his sacrifices and ideals, we can certainly realise the dream of building a vibrant and robust India. It will also be a great tribute to Pandit Gangaram Vanprasthi ji.