Afghanistan: A new China colony

Kabul has fallen to Taliban all over again. The 20 years of effort in importing democracy from United States of America has failed, as expected.None can be blamed for Afghanistan to be in this situation today, except its own incumbent government, political leaders and trained armed forces, who weren't sincere to deliver their assigned roles for the nation.

Afghan military and political leadership has given up without a fight. It highlights the nature of political and military leadership in Afghanistan. Unfortunately, it is the common people of Afghanistan who will pay a heavy price for their leaders' unaccountable and timid actions.

The Indian subcontinent now is a disturbed region. The neighbourhood of India has turned dangerously unstable all over again. It is natural, that a rogue nation like Pakistan and an expansionist China will try leveraging the current situation to their best advantage, and they are at it openly.

A dangerous axis is developing in the region with Afghan becoming the centre for all nefarious activity sponsored by Pakistan and China. It is essential for India to safeguard its border and internal security interests with highest level of alacrity.

I have foreseen the quick return of Taliban to Kabul after the US forces withdrew ten days back. The US intelligence was predicting a 10-week window for Taliban to capture Kabul, and I forecasted it to be 10 days. However, Taliban took just six days to re-enter Kabul without a shot fired by the American-trained, Afghan armed forces.

I vividly foresee these below developments quickly in the region.

China's recognition of Taliban government



China will be the first nation to recognise the Taliban government in a day or two officially, giving it an international authenticity. China being a permanent member of UN Security Council, the official proclamation will have considerable weight at United Nations and across the world.

China doesn't indulge in charity. It is evident, that China has already made a deal with the Taliban to extend critical strategic, military, financial, governance support and give Taliban the international authenticity it requires to operate freely. In return, the Taliban has to protect Chinese interests in the region and allow free access for Chinese colonisation of Afghanistan.

The new Taliban



In just days to come, the world will witness a Chinese anointed Afghan government led by a 'New Taliban' – a manufactured and packaged product by China.

New Taliban will be better dressed, more civil, better represented with individuals who look presentable to the world. The new Taliban will have well-articulated and well-meaning spokespersons, and they will leave no stone unturned to paintbrush a manicured image of this ruthless terror outfit. All this will happen under a week to 10 days' time.

Taliban will be presented as a reformed, renewed, modern and internationally acceptable political outfit by China and its stooges.

China: Colony expansion



China has played its cards very deftly. Supremacy in the region has a lot to do with controlling the geography of the region. China is going about its old tricks, with natural ease.

The forced annexation of Tibet by an aggressive China in 1951 created a border with India. The Aksai-chin occupation, Chinese constant misadventures in Ladakh, keeps India on tenterhooks. China's illegitimate backdoor entry into Pakistan Occupied Kashmir [PoK] by colonising and enslaving Pakistan for last two decades for its Belt Road Initiative [BRI] is already a piece of history. China's debt- diplomacy in Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives has a signature pattern of its intention to encircle India and isolate it geographically.

China is luring even Russia into the 'Afghan Project' and seems quite successful at it. As I foresee, Russia will be the second nation in endorsing Taliban to legitimise its rule in Afghanistan. This will be the biggest 'U turn' Russia will make from its 1980's Afghan episode. Russia will make its official statement recognising Taliban, right after China, and in that sequence.

Pakistan as a 'stick'



If financial, military and political cooperation of China is the proverbial 'Carrot', China will use Pakistan as a 'Stick' for the new Taliban establishment, to ensure the 'New Taliban'

will not show their teeth to the master.

The rogue military of Pakistan will keep tabs on Taliban. The Pakistan State is fully compromised and embedded with China, to work for Chinese strategic, military and political interests. It is by now clearly established, that 'Chinese interest - is Pakistan's interest'. It is also official that Pakistan is no more an official or unofficial ally of USA, I am not saying this – Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan has minced no words in making this statement few days back.

Pakistan will provide logistical support, training, weapons and agenda-setting for Taliban fighters to be unleashed against India and the world, while China will pay all their bills.

China is all out to explore, sponsor and exploit the unstable geography all around India with its unsatiated hunger to be a global military super-power, sooner than later. China is making its nefarious moves to gain full geo-political control of the region, before taking its challenge to the West. These fast-paced developments in India's neighbourhood are of grave concern not just to India, but also to the world.

(The author is the chief spokesperson of the BJP Telangana State, an organisational strategist & a leadership coach)

(The opinions expressed in this column are that of the writer. The facts and opinions expressed here do not reflect the views of The Hans India)K Krishna Saagar Rao