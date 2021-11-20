Building self-confidence in girls

Girls particularly from the High School stage to college level are shown much interest in learning Taekwondo in Srikakulam in the recent past. In the wake of several incidents regarding an attack on girls and women, are showing interest in learning martial arts in Srikakulam to protect them by using self-defense tips. After relaxation from the lockdown restrictions which were imposed previously to prevent Covid scare enrolment of girls are increasing considerably in number.

At present in the Srikakulam district total of 2,500 girls are learning Taekwondo by paying special attention to achieving goals. Taekwondo is included in the sports quota by the government so eligible girls can claim reservations in education and employment. So, it is useful for girls in both ways for getting physical fitness and to get good seats in popular courses and employment also.

Special coaching classes are being conducted at Srikakulam district headquarters under the aegis of AP State Taekwondo association. AP State Taekwondo association vice president,

BSS Prasad Kumar popularly known as Taekwondo Srinu has been running classes for the last 20 years. He is also providing short-term learning classes for students at various government high schools and colleges across the district free of cost.

Parents, teachers, and lecturers are also encouraging students in learning Taekwondo. "Learning of martial arts and particularly Taekwondo is useful for students particularly girls for their self-defense in an emergency, it is also providing physical fitness, mental health, building self-confidence, positive thinking, and sportive nature and positive attitude," AP State Taekwondo association vice president, BSS Prasad Kumar explained to The Hans India.

Taekwondo has a long history since 1975 as it was recognised in the armature athlete union, in 1976 it became part of international military sports events, in 1980 it was noted in international Olympic games, and in 1984 it was noted as a prime sport in Asian Games under martial arts category. "Learning Taekwondo is essential particularly for girls in the wake of present prevailing conditions in the society and crime against women to protect on their own in an emergency," Lakhineni Sridevi, Opined school assistant for physical science at ZP High School, Kasibugga.