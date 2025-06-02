Congress - The true custodian of Telangana’s aspirations

Telangana’s journey towards statehood is intrinsically interwoven with the relentless commitment of the Indian National Congress (INC). As the state commemorates its Formation Day on June 2, it is only fitting that we reflect upon the pivotal role played by the Congress party and its towering leader Sonia Gandhi in transforming the dream of millions into a constitutional reality.

For decades, people from all walks of life in Telangana voiced their demand for self-determination and regional justice. Despite immense political challenges and calculated resistance, it was Sonia Gandhi who, moved by the genuine aspirations and struggles of the region’s populace, took an unwavering stand to realise their long-cherished dream. Her decision to support the formation of Telangana was not borne out of political expediency but out of a principled belief in justice, federalism, and regional equity.

One cannot speak of Telangana without honouring the courage and statesmanship of Sonia Gandhi. She understood the historical, cultural, and emotional context of the Telangana movement. At the 2004 rally in Karimnagar, she pledged to deliver a separate state. In keeping with that promise, on December 9, 2009, the UPA Government, under her leadership, initiated the formal process of Telangana state’s creation. Despite intense opposition and political pressure, she stood her ground, coordinating with alliance partners to ensure the passage of the Telangana Bill in Parliament. Ultimately, in 2014, the 29th state of the Indian Union was born through a democratic, constitutional, and transparent process. Importantly, Sonia Gandhi did not ignore the concerns of people from Seemandhra. With genuine concern for all regions, she extended assurances of special status to Andhra Pradesh, sanctioned financial packages for backward areas, and promised national project status for Polavaram.

Tragically, the succeeding BJP government at the Centre summarily ignored these solemn promises, subjecting both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to blatant discrimination in the allocation of funds, projects and constitutional rights.

As Telangana steps into its twelfth year of existence, a look back at the last decade reveals a sobering truth. While the Congress sowed the seeds of its birth, others reaped the political fruits.

The BRS government, led by K. Chandrasekhar Rao, who assumed power capitalising on emotional rhetoric, failed to live up to its lofty promises. The pledge to appoint a Dalit Chief Minister remained unfulfilled. The promise of three acres of land for Dalits became a cruel joke.

Government jobs for every household were replaced with political offices for family members. Despite inheriting a revenue-surplus state in 2014, its 10-year rule left Telangana deeply mired in debt. Public sector employees, marginalised communities, farmers, and youth found themselves betrayed by a regime more interested in dynastic entrenchment than democratic empowerment. Against this backdrop, the return of Congress in the 2023 elections marked the dawn of a new chapter, one shaped by responsibility, inclusivity, and governance grounded in the vision of ‘Indiramma Rajyam’. Under the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, the Congress government has swiftly rolled out welfare and development schemes with unwavering commitment.

Women’s empowerment has become a cornerstone of governance. Through the Mahalakshmi Scheme, free bus travel for women across RTC services now benefits over 30 lakh women daily. Free electricity of up to 200 units is easing the financial burden of over 50 lakh households. The ₹500 gas cylinder subsidy has brought substantial relief to 40 lakh families. Enhanced Aarogyasri coverage of ₹10 lakh ensures the poorest of the poor receive life-saving medical care. Housing and food security are also being prioritised. The construction of 4.5 lakh Indiramma houses and the issuance of over 40 lakh ration cards are underway.

Meanwhile, the Indira Mahila Shakti programme aims to economically empower one crore women, positioning Telangana as a model for gender-responsive governance. The Congress government has been equally sensitive to the plight of farmers our annadatas. Loan waivers worth ₹21,000 crore; ₹12,000 annual income support under Rythu Bharosa, and a ₹500 per quintal bonus on paddy have infused confidence among farmers. Tenant farmers, often ignored, now receive ₹12,000 annually a policy unparalleled anywhere in India.

A significant reform was the scrapping the problematic Dharani land portal. The Congress introduced ‘Bhoobharthi’, a citizen-friendly land record system that has already become a benchmark for other states. Over 60,000 new government jobs have been created, while schemes like Rajiv Yuva Vikas have disbursed financial aid to five lakh young entrepreneurs.

Telangana’s resurgence is also visible on the global stage. Investments worth ₹1.78 lakh crore secured at the Davos summit are a testament to the state’s growing appeal under the Congress administration. Social justice is no longer a slogan but an implemented policy. Congress has undertaken a scientific caste census and ensured 42 per cent reservation for backward classes in local bodies. By completing SC sub-categorisation and extending legal backing to reservations, the Revanth Reddy government is setting a national precedent.

It is ironic that while BRS reduced BC reservation from 34 per cent to 23 per cent, the BJP-led Union Government continues to delay legislation for implementing the 42 per cent quota.

The Congress party’s commitment to Telangana remains unmatched from Sonia Gandhi’s principled stand for statehood to Revanth Reddy’s proactive governance. The people of Telangana have once again reaffirmed their trust in a party that keeps its word. The contrast is stark while BRS presided over lost opportunities, the Congress is scripting a new era of hope, dignity, and inclusive growth. Telangana was given by Congress; Telangana is being nurtured by Congress. Indeed, for the people of this state, Congress remains the unwavering ‘Abhaya Hastam’ the Hand of Protection.

(Rachamalla Siddeshwar is the Chairman of Rajiv Gandhi Panchayati Raj Sangathan, Telangana)