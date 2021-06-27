Delta variant cannot be ignored, say experts

Hyderabad : The Delta variant is posing a threat to the State, which has just overcome with the second wave of coronavirus. The health experts have been suggesting the government to remain careful and be prepared to tackle the new mutation as neighbouring Maharashtra has high cases of it.

According to Dr D Lava Kumar, president of the Indian Medical Association Telangana, "The new variant is spreading faster than the second wave and it has been revealed it is damaging the immune and respiratory systems severely. Though no single case has been reported in Telangana, the government should not ignore it and should be ready to tackle it."

Speaking to The Hans India, Dr Lava Kumar said that it was hard to identify the variant as it has the same symptoms as that of earlier strains of coronavirus, but there would be severity in existing symptoms like severe breathing problem, sore throat.

Dr Lava Kumar informed that the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) and Centre for DNA Fingerprinting and Diagnostics (CDFD) is trying to understand the mutation and its transmission level and how severe the variant would be. "The variant is spreading rapidly in Maharashtra and Telangana needs to be vigilant.

Interstate transportation between Maharashtra and Telangana must be discontinued for some time, and norms like social distancing and wearing of masks should be continued besides accelerated administration of vaccines," he said.

Meanwhile, Director of Public Health Telangana Dr G Srinivasa Rao, speaking on the Delta Plus variant, said "There is no chance of Delta plus variant presence in Telangana and there will be no severity even if it enters the State as the majority of the population has developed antibodies by recovering with Covid and remaining by vaccination.

Those are yet to get infected and those yet to get vaccinated could be at risk, whose numbers are in less." He said that there was nothing new in the variant and the existing infrastructure was sufficient to deal with the variant.

It can be tested with the same kits and can be cured with the same vaccines that are being administered right now, added Rao.