Democracy and Sanatana Dharma are essentially shared ideals

Within a span of eight days, on October 25, 30, and November 2, I had the divine privilege of meeting three extraordinary personalities in Hyderabad, the Chairperson of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Justice V Ramasubramanian, His Holiness Jagadguru Sri Shankara Vijayendra Saraswathi Swami of Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham in the Skanda Giri Sri Subramanya Swami temple, and His Holiness Sri Sringeri Jagadguru Vidushekhara Bharathi Swami at the Veda Bhavan (Sankara Gurukul Veda Patashala), respectively. Each meeting left an indelible mark on my mind and heart, affirming that ‘democracy and Sanatana Dharma’ are shared ideals, when seen through the prism of righteousness.

During my meeting with Justice Ramasubramanian, I presented the ‘Pre-Print Copy’ of my 508-page book ‘Democracy and Governance Through Lens and Blurred Glasses: A Journey into Distorted Visions of Modern-Day Politics.’

The former High Court and Supreme Court judge, a walking encyclopedia of contemporary jurisprudence and timeless dharmic wisdom, brings to public life a rare combination of legal wisdom and eternal Sanatana Dharma.

In his graciously written appraisal for my book, he called it a work of ‘Universal Appeal’ that could serve as ‘a guiding light to all those who are and who aspire to become part of the three pillars of democracy.’

He effortlessly connected aspects of ‘constitutional principles with the ethical undercurrents of Sanatana Dharma.’ For him, democracy is not a mere institutional construct but a living embodiment of Sanatana Dharma in motion, constantly evolving, self-correcting, and inclusive.

Then, I had the opportunity to meet Sri Shankara Vijayendra Saraswathi Swami, the 70th Peetadhipathi of the Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham, accompanied by my wife Vijayalakshmi. The time we spent in his luminous presence remains one of the most cherished moments of our lives. Presenting my book to Swamiji I felt like offering a garland of thoughts at the altar of wisdom. His gentle smile, his calm radiance, and his attentive grace filled me with a sense of completeness. He appreciated my work and especially mentioned that Justice Ramasubramanian’s appraisal gave it a special spiritual dimension, a convergence of the sacred and the civic.

When I spoke about my ongoing effort to write a simplified English rendition of the Valmiki Ramayana, through contextualized essays connecting the epic’s eternal lessons to contemporary life, the Swamiji expressed visible joy. He blessed the endeavour and remarked that such a work would greatly benefit Non-Resident Indians and their children, helping them rediscover their roots through accessible wisdom.

What moved me most, however, was his spontaneous directive that I take up the monumental task of writing a comprehensive history of the Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham. It was not merely an instruction; it was a sacred entrustment. I accepted the divine command, realizing that this is not just another literary task, but a spiritual duty.

Looking back, that morning was not a meeting, but a moment of divine convergence, a sacred intersection of thought and faith. It was as if reason and reverence embraced each other, knowledge found harmony with compassion, and academic inquiry bowed before eternal wisdom. The book I offered to Swamiji represented my quest for truth in the turbulent and complex arena of ‘democracy and governance.’ That day, Jnana and Bhakti merged, and in that union, I found the bridge that connects democracy with Sanatana Dharma.

Meanwhile, on November 2, another divine experi﻿ence awaited me at the Veda Bhavan in Secunderabad. Founded by the late Venkatram Ghanapati, an erudite Vedic Scholar, and nurtured by his equally distinguished son, Sriram Ghanapati, the institution stands as a living sanctuary of Vedic learning, established under the blessings of the revered Paramacharya of the Kanchi Peetham.

The serene atmosphere, the rhythmic chanting of Vedas and the humble faces of young scholars filled the air with sanctity. My wife and I were blessed to have our visit coinciding with her birthday, adding a personal glow to that spiritual evening.

We had the fortune of receiving the blessings of His Holiness Sri Sringeri Jagadguru Vidushekhara Bharathi Swami, the illustrious Pontiff of the Sringeri Sharada Peetham. When I presented my books, Swamiji gently smiled and said that he had already received the Telugu work ‘Sajiva Vahini Sanatana Dharmam’ from a disciple. His affectionate acknowledgment filled me with deep gratitude.

In his Anugraha Bhashanam, brief yet profound, the Swamiji spoke of the enduring strength of the Vedic vision and the timeless responsibility to uphold righteousness (The Eternal Dharma). He fondly remembered Venkatram Ghanapati, whose dedication to Vedic learning continues to nurture the Gurukul’s growth.

Addressing the Young Veda Pathasala students, he advised them that after mastering the Vedas, they should take up at least one more shastra for true knowledge arises when the depth of shruti combines with the insight of shastra.

When I left the Gurukul premises, I felt the quiet assurance that as long as such Gurukuls thrive and as long as spiritual teachers like the Sringeri and Kanchi Jagadgurus continue to guide, assisted by Ghanapatis and Salakshana Ghanapatis like Sriram and the late Venkatram, the light of Sanatana Dharma can never dim.

Back home, in a quiet reflection, I sensed the thread that linked all three encounters, the jurist and the two Jagadgurus. Each, in their own way, reaffirmed that the endurance of democracy is sustained not by systems alone but by values, not by legislation alone but by moral illumination. Justice Ramasubramanian reminded that the spirit of law must rest upon ethics. Jagadguru Vijayendra Saraswathi Swami showed that knowledge must find its moral compass in spirituality. Jagadguru Vidushekhara Bharathi Swami reminded that learning must evolve into wisdom through disciplined devotion.

Between these three, the worldly and the spiritual, the temporal and the eternal, lies the very essence of India’s continuity. Democracy, at its finest, is not a departure from Sanatana Dharma but its modern expression. It draws life from the same fountain of truth, compassion, duty, and humility that Sanatana Dharma has preserved for millennia. If Sanatana Dharma is the soul of the great Indian civilization, then democracy is its true living body, animated, evolving, and self-correcting, yet inseparably rooted in ethical consciousness.

As I now look ahead, I look forward to an opportunity to present my book to commendable and concerned individuals and institutions, especially those who carry the ‘commitment to preserve, protect, and promote the ethical essence of public life.’

For me, this journey is not about the success of a publication but about reaffirming a conviction that governance without goodness is hollow, and democracy without dharma is directionless.

The journey of democracy, like the journey of the soul, is one of gratitude, to those who guide, to those who question, and to those who believe.

Let me end where I began, with faith renewed and conviction strengthened to renew that ‘democracy and Sanatana Dharma are essentially shared values’ which is not merely a concept, but a truth to live by. Come what may, both shall endure eternally.