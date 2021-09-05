Digital strategy: The way ahead

The hallmark of a good business conglomerate to engage and revolutionise the digital curve parameter lies in boosting a company's business potential and subsequently tapping the market parameter index.

The challenge thereby lies in capitalising the digital strategy which addresses the variants of a competitive and engaging digital market. For any conglomerate, group vs independent, the challenge first and foremost, lies in arriving at the derivatives which are manifold by generating the resultant skewed growth evenly and thereby vertically and horizontally on an equal footing.

As the present clustered market begins to face a saturation point, a market turning out to be null and void, the need to focus on digitalization is the need of the hour. So, how do we address this factor? Does a digital mode - analog or digital hold the immediate answer?

What are the key offerings and how does digital platform harness the growth and productivity of the present market?

As we begin to understand the digital mode and its application in a market which has lost its sheen, will the ingredients of digital technicalities be aptly the right answer? Just as we are adapting and adopting the newness of a technology which is disconnected with the present, we are moving to a stage where the reversal of the bottom of the pyramid holds true.

A threshold is a point where we reach the level of a plateau which is inversely proportional to the needs and aspirations of all. However aspirational, there is a thin line between the digital and the non-digital application. In a non-digitised mode, there is a connect quotient; while in a digital mode the connect is a missing quotient.

To elucidate the new pathways which have a direct bearing in a market, whether it's a service offering with a unique selling proposition (USP) or addressing competitive tendencies which are over-done without the application of the right techniques, which affect the supply chain product showcasing with a direct effect on the services which can spiral the curve downwards.

Competition is a hard fought contest with no holds barred, where the best must measure themselves against the best and win or fall by the wayside. In a market where the healthy component of competition does not exist which levels down players of any magnitude - small or big, institutional or independent entity, a trust or a mission.

In an over-crowded market, unless one gets to the right strategy of implementation, the resultant derivatives will not be attained. Just as we need right lateral thinking techniques, to exist in an over-sized zambo market with no competitive offerings, whether an individual or a group setting deduced to a zero.

Too many players, with no focused approach, wrong methodologies, jet speeding on a fast track for profits, no foundational base, money over matter, going against the tide, quantification over quality, deduced value system giving rise to an artificial boom.

With the onset of artificial intelligence in our lives, we are seeing a paradigm shift from linear to non-linear, analog to digital, reality to non-reality. The application of AI in every vertical domain of our lives, is distancing us from reality. Just as in the case of the concept of duality, artificial intelligence through its various magnified eco systems has manifested in reality taking charge of human lives.

Automation be it in cooking, machines tools in industries, electric vehicles, gadgets are undertaking the entire activity of a human being. So, does this mean the end of human potential. Are we content and happy with technology over-taking our mundane activity? Is AI thereby a boon or bane? When we look at the key pointers, we get to understand some gems.

As we examine the lifestyles of our predecessors, and relate to our present sedentary lifestyles, we have many lessons to imbibe. One key factor I would like to reflect is the energy quotient. My observation on society, its institutions, value parameters, religious and political influencers, have a tremendous impact on subsequent generations.

Whether we choose a simple or a royal life, lifestyles were simple, flexible, the concept of community living, joint to single nuclear living giving back to society with no inherent expectations, active versus passivity, quality over quantity, less over more.

Yes, digital mode makes things easier. But not at the cost of choosing the artificial to natural. Our choices must be smarter and appropriate, counter the not so balanced with no holds barred approach to meet our standards of operations.

To exemplify, a case in example, today we don't need to go the traditional way to wash utensils and clothes, dishwashers and washing machines are taking care. Everything is instant, be it food for instance coffee or Maggie, geysers to boilers, automated cars, and many more.

This definitely is a win-win but if we allow the roost to rule over us to take charge of our lives, it may have a negative spiralling downward effect which would diminish human relations as well.

As we take lessons and move forward to co-exist in a market which has adopted the artificial over the real, the results would befittingly be proportionate or disproportionate based on our real or artificial choices. How we choose to live in an artificial age with a complete disconnect to reality, the choice rests with us.

Thanks to the digitized disruptors, artificiality in intelligence, the agility of technicality running our lives. Let's make wiser choices as we move from reality to non-reality.

With no connect we can't co-exist, but when we try to eliminate the disconnect by being more connected to people than machines, in a world dominated and ruled by artificiality and its corollaries, life gets better, more meaningful and liveable. Balancing both is a true litmus test. Let's choose the right nuances by elevating the standards of our choices.