Enough Is Enough; Deal With Criminals Sternly!

The little publicised case of killing of the serving Lance Naik MPrabhu and injuring his other family members by the goons of the M K Stalin headed DMK party in Tamilnadu is suggestive of the deep hatched criminal conspiracy to belittle the sovereignty, unity and liberty of the by law established machinery, including the defence forces.



The goons under the garb of DMK' s political activists in order to send a loud and clear message to the Union of India, ruled by the BJP-led NDA combine brutally attacked the uniformed serving soldier MPrabhu and his other family members including his father and brother. Their intentions became quite clear when the DMK leader challenged Prabhu that he would break his bones and ensure that he is not able to go to his army unit anymore. This gruesome incident took place on February 8 in which Prabhu succumbed to his wounds while other family members are struggling for their life in the hospital.

What is more concerning is the official and political apathy.While the police brushed aside the whole tragic incident as an outcome of a dispute over the ownership of a pond between the family members, the political leadership remained virtually dumb over the issue. Subsequently, when a FIR was registered, deliberately the murder related section 302 of the IPC was mentioned in it. It was only after an uproar in a section of the national media that section 302 of IPC was added and some six persons were arrested by the police.

The whole incident should be seen in its totality. The lynching of Sadhus in Palghar, killing of the Intelligence Bureau officer, Sharma during communal riots in the backdrop of Shaheenbagh demonstrations in Delhi, hurling death threats to all those who spoke against Jihadi elements in the name of Allah and Quran like Nupur Sharma or Raja Singh of the BJP before their suspension, killing of Kannayalal in the broad daylight and later taking credit for the incident through a video by the killers are just a few examples of the cowardice of the anti-national elements and their political allies.

Seen in this background, though no one would approve the marketing strategy of the miracle-man, Dhirendra Kumar Shastri @Pithadhipati of Baba [email protected] of Balaji Hanuman of Gada village in Chhattarpur district of Madhya Pradesh to propagate the idea of Hindu Rashtra, from the massive response from his followers, it is crystal clear that his demand does bear some water.

In short, let us accept the bitter fact that our country has been rapidly polarising on religion basis and for this nobody but power-hungry political parties, and not the godmen or gullible people at large are to be blamed. The innocent people actually bear the brunt of politically anointed violence. One wonders how in a massive frenzy all the political bosses are not hurt physically while poor and middle-class people are killed or harmed like guinea pigs! The real criminals go scot free almost in all cases of group violence, be it in Kashmir or Kerala or West Bengal. Why not devise a legal framework to deal with such political faces behind the curtain. At least, a humble beginning in this direction can be made by the time- tested Sections 120-B and 34 of the IPC right now!

LAST SEEN THEORY EXPLAINED

The division bench of Justice Ajay Rastogi and Justice Bela M. Trivedi of the Supreme Court relied on the Last Seen theory in a murder case titled, Ramgopal S/o Mansha Ram Vs. State of Madhya Pradesh and observed that when the prosecution has proved the guilt of the accused based on the Last Seen theory, under Section 106 of the Evidence Act, the onus to prove that the victim was not with him at the time and place of his murder, is on the accused. If the accused does not prove this fact, then applying the Last Seen theory he can be convicted.

NO RIGHT FOR JOBLESS?

Now here comes an another little publicised news. According to the media sources, a jobless person from Karimnagar , Parandham who earlier worked in a software company in Kolkata , has been booked by the Cyber Crime police station of Hyderabad for the alleged offences U/ss. 153-A, 505(2),469 505(1) (b) and served notice U/s.41-A of Cr.PC.

Notably, the accused posted a tweet recently in which he referred to a news article quoting a Telangana minister about the recent fire at the under-construction secretariat complex. The accused commented in his tweet that black magic could have been performed at the secretariat. The sleuths received a complaint against the accused from a supporter of the BRS and acted swiftly on it.