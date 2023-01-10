Free Bird turns into a Paid Bird

My latest tweet to Elon MuskPoll of stepping down from Twitter CEO was: "In the name of Humanity please step down." The reason Elon Mask advocated while purchasing Twitter was that he is doing this for HUMANITY.

Before we understand what he did to the human capital of Twitter, let's see the sequence of events to highlight the saga of Twitter under Musk's Leadership.

March 25, 2022



Musk begins openly criticising Twitter, polling his followers on whether they believe the company adheres to the principle of free speech.

April 4, 2022

A securities filing reveals Musk is Twitter's largest shareholder, with a 9% stake in the company.

April 10, 2022

Decline the invitation to join Twitter's board of directors – Announcement by Parag Agarwal.

April 14, 2022

An offer to purchase Twitter for $43 billion, or $54.20 per share by Musk.

April 25, 2022

Filing with the United States Security and Exchange Commission reveals Twitter's board publicly and unanimously accepted Musk's buyout offer.

May 13, 2022

Musk puts the buyout deal on hold following reports that 5% of Twitter's daily active users are spam accounts

June 6, 2022

In a letter from Musk's attorney sent to Twitter, Musk threatens to terminate his agreement. Musk alleges Twitter is refusing to comply with requests for data on the number of spam accounts.

June 8, 2022

Twitter's board complies with Musk's demands, agreeing to provide him with a "firehose" data stream of tweets (As reported by Washington Post).

July 8, 2022

Musk announces his intention to terminate the Twitter acquisition, claiming in a filing with the SEC that Twitter still refuses to comply with requests for data on bot accounts. Twitter's chairman Bret Taylor says that the board plans to pursue legal action to enforce the agreement.

July 12, 2022

Twitter formally launches a lawsuit against Musk in response to his backing out of the acquisition.

August 6, 2022

Musk challenges former Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal to a public debate about spam accounts and polls followers on whether they believe less than 5% of Twitter's daily active users are fake.

October 20, 2022

In the Washington Post, Musk tells investors he plans to terminate nearly 75% of Twitter's staff- This is HUMANITY or INSANITY?

October 26, 2022

Musk tweets a video of him carrying a kitchen sink into Twitter headquarters and changes his Twitter bio to "Chief Twit." Reflects the Buy Out is done.

October 27, 2022

Musk and Twitter close the deal, making Musk the new owner. Musk fired Agrawal, chief financial officer (CFO) Ned Segal, Gadde, and general counsel Sean Edgett.

October 30, 2022

Musk reveals plans to revamp Twitter's verification system

November 1, 2022

In an exchange on Twitter with Stephen King, Musk confirms plans to charge for verification, though at a reduced price of $8 per month.

November 4, 2022

Half of Twitter employees as part of an alleged cost-cutting measure were laid off. Most were Indians. On Twitter, Musk says the layoffs are due to a massive drop in company revenue.

November 9, 2022

Twitter launches a new verification system, with all users receiving a blue checkmark by purchasing Twitter Blue.

November 10, 2022

In Musk's first address to the Twitter staff since taking ownership, he warns about the adverse financial situation. Musk believes Twitter doesn't have the cash flow to survive, mentioning that bankruptcy is possible.

November 11, 2022

Musk pauses Twitter Blue subscriptions due to accounts abusing the verification checkmark by impersonating brands and public figures.

November 12, 2022

Under Musk's leadership, Twitter fired an estimated 80% of contract employees without formal notice.

November 14, 2022

Musk announces Twitter is turning off microservices "bloatware," which he claims isn't necessary for the site to work.

November 15, 2022

Musk fires employees for expressing negative opinions about him in a private Slack channel.

November 16, 2022

Musk issues an ultimatum to Twitter staff, asking them to commit to "hardcore" working conditions or get let go with three months severance pay.

November 17, 2022

A majority of Twitter employees reject Musk's ultimatum, opting to leave the company. Musk seemingly expresses his thoughts about the exodus in this tweet:

November 18, 2022

The deadline for Twitter employees to accept Musk's ultimatum passed; many left. Twitter publishes a change in policy, stating accounts less than 90 days old can't sign up for Twitter Blue.

November 19, 2022

Musk reinstates Trump's Twitter account.

November 21, 2022

Musk holds off on the relaunch of Blue Verified until the company figures out a way to stop impersonations

November 22, 2022

Musk brings on prolific hacker George Hotz as an intern tasked with fixing Twitter's search engine.

November 23, 2022

Musk proposes offering a general amnesty to suspended Twitter accounts.

November 24, 2022

Musk announces general amnesty for suspended Twitter accounts begins next week.

November 25, 2022

Musk makes headlines by saying he will invent an alternative phone if Apple and Google remove Twitter from their app stores.

November 27, 2022

Musk shares slide from a company talk where he presents his vision for "Twitter 2.0"

November 28, 2022

Musk claims Apple is threatening to remove Twitter from the iOS App Store.

November 29, 2022

Twitter updates its websites to note it's no longer enforcing its COVID-19 misinformation policy.

November 30, 2022

Musk visits Apple HQ and resolves a misunderstanding with CEO Tim Cook. Apple had no intention to remove Twitter from the App Store.

December 2, 2022

Musk promotes the release of the "Twitter Files."

December 8, 2022

Musk promotes the release of part two of the "Twitter Files." He says Twitter is working on a feature that will alert users if they're shadow banned.

December 9, 2022

Announcement of plans to free up inactive accounts, making their usernames available for others to register.

December 12, 2022

Twitter relaunches Blue Verified.

The sequence of events reflects how the free bird has turned paid and the intent of Elon Musk. It dreads the intent of Entrepreneurs who in the name of Humanity play around with their egos and political move. Elections 2024 in the US will give a clear picture of this move of Elon Musk.

