‘Is the world on the brink of a third world war?’ This is a question in the minds of many intellectuals. Recent conflicts between different countries have added weight to this question.



At present the Gaza-Israel conflict dominates headlines across the media. This conflict is a localized part of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Its origin traces back to the Israeli withdrawal from Gaza in 2005. Following the withdrawal, Hamas emerged victorious in the 2006 Palestinian legislative election. The civil war of 2007 between Hamas and Fatah culminated in Hamas gaining control over Gaza. Since that day for power Hamas and Israel have engaged in five wars, with the most recent occurring in 2023.

Slightly over a year ago, on February 24, 2022, Russia initiated an invasion of Ukraine, further intensifying the ongoing conflict, which had its roots in 2014. This incursion has been characterized as the most significant assault on a European nation since the end of World War II. Its result is staggering, marked by an estimated loss of thousands of lives, the injury of thousands more, mass displacements, substantial property destruction, disruptions to education, a compromised economy, and extensive harm to the environment. This conflict has been widely decried as an ecocide, a forceful contributor to the global food crisis.

When discussing the issues of war, we cannot ignore World War I and World War II, both of which left a devastating mark on history. The First World War, often referred to as the Great War, was a global conflict that engulfed numerous European nations, as well as Russia, the United States, the Middle East, and other regions. This war saw the Central Powers, primarily comprising Germany, Austria-Hungary, and Turkey, facing off against the Allies, which included France, Great Britain, Russia, Italy, Japan, and, from 1917, the United States. The war ultimately ended with the defeat of the Central Powers. What sets the First World War apart is the unprecedented scale of death, devastation, and destruction it unleashed.

World War II was a global conflict from 1939 to 1945, involving many countries. The main sides were the Axis powers (Germany, Italy, Japan) and the Allies (France, Great Britain, the United States, the Soviet Union, and China to a lesser extent). It was, in many ways, a continuation of issues from World War I. With millions of death, it is the deadliest and largest war in history.

In addition to these two major wars, several other international conflicts occurred after 2000, including the Afghanistan War (2001–14), Iraq War (2003 –11), the Second Congo War (1998– 2003), and the Syrian Civil War, among others. The deadliest wars harm the living conditions in the regions where they occur. Lives are lost, people are displaced, and there’s a shortage of food, leading to malnutrition and disease.

Armed conflicts claim the lives of hundreds of thousands of civilians annually, disrupt livelihoods, and force millions to flee their homes. India, a nation that values peace, has experienced war five times since gaining independence, often with neighbouring countries like China and Pakistan. Throughout the history, leaders from India and other nations have sometimes turned to war for conquest.

While the negative effects of war are well-known, and many nations make treaties to avoid future conflicts, the temptation of power still leads some rulers into conflict. However, genuine advocates of peace, like Mahatma Gandhi, have shown unwavering commitment to nonviolence, individualism, soul force, and forgiveness. Gandhi’s concept of nonviolence remains widely admired.

It is important to note that many philanthropists have worked tirelessly in their own ways to maintain peace. Russian author Leo Tolstoy, for example, wrote the literary masterpiece ‘War and Peace’, a work based on the Napoleonic Wars, which was published between 1865 and 1869. It is considered Tolstoy’s finest literary achievement and continues to be internationally recognized as a classic of world literature.

In addition to the literary work, ‘War and Peace’ was adapted into a 1956 epic historical drama film based on Leo Tolstoy’s 1869 novel of the same name which was directed and co-written by King Vidor, produced by Dino De Laurenttis and Carlo Ponti for Paramount Pictures. The basis of the film’s story was set in 1805, a time when most of Europe was torn apart by Napoleon Bonaparte’s ambitions to conquer more and more territory. Other than the above, International peacekeeping missions often serve as effective tools in stabilising peace following civil wars, highlighting the utmost importance of addressing the immediate security concerns of affected populations.

Sometimes it identifies that security alone is not sufficient. The success of peacekeeping is most pronounced when it is integrated into a multifaceted approach, acknowledging that early attention to political, economic, and social issues are equally indispensable for ensuring long term peace. Supports to disarmament, demobilization, reintegration programs, and security sector reforms must acknowledge the inherently political nature of these processes. Treating them solely as technical matters, a tendency seen among external actors, while turning a blind eye to vested interests, runs the risk of fomenting new conflicts rather than preventing them.

Transitional justice plays a pivotal role in post conflict peace consolidation, contingent on garnering the interest and support of key stakeholders within the affected population, including those in parliament, government, administration, and civil society. Recognising that there is no one size fits all strategies for promoting sustainable peace after wars, as different conflicts necessitate distinct pathways to peace, future research should concentrate on systematically analyzing post conflict contexts similar enough to warrant comparable peace support strategies.

In our power-hungry world, the unending quest for control is a constant and unrelenting force. This unceasing desire for power, both on an individual and collective scale, often leads to conflicts and war that harm humanity. It frequently sparks wars and disputes, historically driven by the human thirst for dominance, whether it’s territorial, resource-based, ideological, or political. These power-driven conflicts have severe consequences, including loss of life, destruction, and ongoing instability in societies worldwide. To promote a more peaceful and harmonious world, it’s crucial for the global community to address the dangers of this relentless pursuit of power and explore alternative ways of cooperation and conflict resolution.