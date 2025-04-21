India named source for precursor chemicals for manufacturing fentanyl

The US Drug Enforcement Administration, has stated that the availability of fentanyl throughout the United States has reached “unprecedented heights.”

Fentanyl is exceptionally cheap to make, easy to disguise, and fatal to those taking it. It is the leading cause of death for Americans between the ages of 18 and 45. In 2022, more than 1.10 lakh people lost their lives to drug poisoning in the US

A march 25 US intelligence report released on March 25, has accused China as the main source country for illicit fentanyl precursor chemicals and pill pressing equipment, followed by India.

The report has named India and China as “sources of precursors and equipment for drug traffickers and the primary source country for illicit fentanyl precursor chemicals and pill pressing equipment.”

Fentanyl injection is used to relieve severe pain during and after surgery. It is also used with other medicines just before or during an operation to help the anesthetic work better. Fentanyl belongs to the group of medicines called opioid analgesics (pain medicines). It acts on the central nervous system to relieve pain. Its side effects are drowsiness or dizziness.

An Indian chemical manufacturing company and three high-level employees were charged in Federal Court in Washington, D.C., on March 26 for illegally importing precursor chemicals used for making illicit fentanyl.

According to the indictment, Vasudha Pharma Chem Ltd., Hyderabad, it’s chief global business officer Tanweer Ahmed Mohd. Hussain Parkar, 63, for India and UK; its Marketing Director Venkata Naga Madhusudhan Raju Manthena, 48, and marketing representative Krishna Vericharla, 40, were charged with multiple counts of manufacturing and distributing fentanyl precursor chemicals for unlawful importation into the US.

In the indictment it was alleged that Vasudha advertised fentanyl precursor chemicals for sale worldwide on its website, and international trade shows. From March to November 2024, Vasudha conspired to distribute fentanyl precursor chemicals knowing it would be unlawful if imported into the US and used to make fentanyl. On two occasions in 2024-March and August, the accused sold 25 kg of the fentanyl precursor chemical (tert-Butoxycarbonyl)-4-piperidone, also called N-BOC-4-piperidone, (N-BOC-4P), a List I chemical, to an undercover agent.

It is further alleged that between August and September 2024, the accused and the undercover agent negotiated a 4,000 kg purchase of N-BOC-4P, 2000 kg of N-BOC-4P to be shipped to Sinaloa cartel, Mexico, and another 2000 kg of N-BOC-4P to be shipped to the United States– for a total price of approximately $ 380,000, knowing that the import of N-BOC-4P would be used to manufacture fentanyl.

They were charged with conspiracy to manufacture and distribute unlawful importation into the US a controlled substance. Additionally, Vasudha, Vericharla and Manthena were charged with a second count for manufacture, distribution and unlawful importation into the US of a listed chemical. If convicted, the accused faces a maximum of 10 years in prison. Vasudha faces a fine of $ 500,000 on each count.

Parkar and Manthena were arrested in New York City on March 26. A DEA-led multi-agency task force with members from Homeland Security, IRS-Criminal Investigations, and state and local agencies from south Florida, are investigating the case. In addition, two indictments were unsealed on March 26 and 29, charging two Surat-based companies- Raxuter Chemicals and Athos Chemicals Pvt. Ltd. and Bhavesh Lathiya, a senior executive and founder of Raxuter Chemicals, with criminal conspiracies to import and distribute fentanyl precursor chemicals to the US. Lathiya was arrested on January 4 in New York City and arraigned before U.S. Judge Joseph A. Marutollo for Eastern District, New York. Lathiya was detained pending trial.

“The Justice Department is targeting every link in fentanyl trafficking supply chains that span countries and continents and too often end in tragedy in the United States,” said Attorney General Merrick B. Garland. “We made a promise that we would never forget the victims of the fentanyl epidemic, and that we would never stop working to hold accountable those who bear responsibility for it — that is what we have done, and that is what we will continue to do,” he said.

“The Department of Homeland Security, alongside our federal partners, will continue to take the fight against fentanyl directly to alleged foreign precursor chemical exporters like the companies and the individuals indicted today — because the best way to stop illicit fentanyl from killing Americans and devastating communities is by preventing it from being manufactured in the first place.” said Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas.

Fentanyl is a highly addictive synthetic opioid that is approximately 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine. Fentanyl is designated as a Schedule II controlled substance while various precursors that can be used to produce fentanyl are included on the controlled substance Schedules List I and List II.

Raxuter Chemicals, Lathiya and Athos Chemicals were charged for sending the precursor chemicals to the US and Mexico using international mail and package carriers. To prevent detection and interception at the borders, they employed deceptive and fraudulent practices, such as mislabeling packages (e.g. Vitamin C), falsifying customs forms and making false declarations. On October 2 and 15, 2024, Lathiya appeared on a video call to discuss the sale of fentanyl precursor chemicals with an undercover officer. After being told by the undercover officer that his “clients in Mexico were very happy with the quality of what you sent me” and with “the yield they got of the final product,” Lathiya agreed to sell 20 kg 1-boc-4-piperidone by mislabeling the chemical as an antacid.

On November 23, 2024, Raxuter Chemicals and Lathiya shipped approximately 20 kg of 1-boc-4-piperidone to the Eastern District, New York. The package was mislabeled as an antacid. On February 20, 2024, Athos Chemicals agreed to sell 100 kg of 1-boc-4-piperidone to a known drug trafficker in Mexico. who was making fentanyl in association with a drug trafficking organization.

The chemicals provided by the accused produce fentanyl in clandestine laboratories in Mexico by the Sinaloa Cartel, a Mexican drug trafficking organization on a massive scale for subsequent distribution in the United States and elsewhere. If convicted, Lathiya faces a maximum penalty of 53 years in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors. At this stage, an indictment is just an allegation and all accused are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond reasonable doubt in a court of law.

B.V. Kumar (Former DG, DRI, DG NCB and former member CBIC)