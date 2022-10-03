Is India slowly turning into a nation of drug addicts?

A spate of large seizures of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances in 2021 and 2022 must be an eye opener to the law enforcement agencies, particularly the NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau), the DRI (Directorate of Revenue Intelligence), the customs, Coast Guard and the Border Security Force.



Exactly 14 days after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan on 1st September, 2021, the DRI detained two containers at Adani's Mundra Port. The containers had come from Kandahar via Bandar Abbas on September 17 and the DRI seized 2,988 kg of heroin which was concealed in the lower layer of jumbo bags containing talc stones with an estimated value of Rs 21,000 crore in the international market. After investigation, 8 persons including 4 Afghans, one Uzbek 3 Indians were detained. Follow-up action was taken at Delhi resulting in seizure of 16.1 kg of heroin from a godown in Delhi and 10.2 kg of cocaine and 11 kg of Heroin. The case was handed over to NIA which carried out further investigation and filed a charge sheet on March 14 this year against 16 persons including Afghan and Iranian nationals, in Ahmedabad.

The drug smugglers had earlier reportedly imported 24 tonnes of heroin and placed it in the distribution network that is operational in several parts of the country. The drugs were transported by Truck No. RJ 01 GB 8328, allegedly owned by Jaydeep Logistics. In April 2021, the DRI seized 300 kg of cocaine from a container ship in Tuticorin Port which was concealed in a consignment of timber logs.

In March, 2021, the Coast Guard seized 300 kg of heroin, AK47 rifles and 1000 rounds of ammunition from three Sri Lankan vessels off the Coast of Lakshadweep. In November, 2020, the Coast Guard intercepted a Sri Lankan boat off the eastern coast of Tamil Nadu with 120 k. of Heroin.

In August 2020, the DRI, Mumbai unit had seized 191 kg of heroin, worth Rs 1000 crore in the international market, from a container at JNPT, Nhava Sheva. The contraband is said to be of high quality and suspected of having been sourced by operatives of an international narcotics-trafficking syndicate from Afghanistan. Jayesh Sanghvi, a businessman was arrested.

On 20.7.2017, 1500 Kg of Heroin were seized from SS Henry, a Panamá registered ship by the Coast Guard off Gujarat Coast. In a joint operation of Gujarat ATS and the DRI seized 260 kg of heroin on 21.4.2022, from Kandla port, in Gujarat.

The above seizures are illustrative and are indicative of the demand for drugs in the country. Even assuming that a part of the drugs being smuggled into India are meant for re-export at higher prices to finance terrorist and other anti-national activities, still the situation appears to be alarming, keeping in mind that only a percentage of goods smuggled are seized by the law enforcement agencies.

Documented evidence indicates drug abuse is prevalent amongst the youth in several parts of the country particularly in Punjab, the North Eastern States, Goa and Metropolitan cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, etc. In Goa, the Russian Mafia is the biggest, well-organized and keeps low profile in their operations. They mainly cater to Russian tourists and are active around Arambol. The Nigerians have been active there for the last 5 years. The Israelis were once very active but their numbers have shown a sharp decline. The Indians also operate but in small numbers.

The routes being followed is from Columbia, Mexico , Nigeria, Dubai, Delhi, Mumbai, Goa and Bangalore. Drug cartels are sending large quantities to Delhi which is now known as the Cocaine Capital. West Delhi has become 'Drug Zone.' Delhi has been receiving higher quantities than Goa, Mumbai or Bangalore. The cost of heroin in Delhi has now increased to Rs 4 crore per kg. Nigerians have become the biggest players in India's drug market for hard drugs. Many of them overstay beyond the period for which visas are granted to them.

A national survey conducted by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment in 2004 shows that there were 2 million addicts in the country. The second survey conducted in 2018-19 shows that there were 22 million addicts. If a projection is made for 2022, the number of drug addicts will not be less than 60 to 80 million. According to estimates by UNODC (United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime), one sixth of world production of drugs is consumed in India.

The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India in order to estimate the number of opioid dependent individuals in Punjab, in collaboration with the Society for Promotion of Youth & Masses and a team of researchers from the National Drug Dependence Treatment Centre, AIIMS, New Delhi, in collaboration with Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of Punjab conducted 'The "Punjab Opioid Dependence Survey', in February – April 2015. The survey found that there were 2.32 lakh "drug dependents" in Punjab. In other words 1.2% of the adult population (2 crore as per the 2011 census) is addicted to drugs. As for 'users', the survey estimated the number to be 8.6 lakh - which means 4.5% of all of Punjab's adult population has at least 'used' drugs.

Most common opioid drug used by this group is heroin (53%), followed by opium/doda/phukki (33%). Rest (14%) reported using a variety of pharmaceutical opioids. About one-third take their opioid drugs through injecting route and among them almost 90% (29% overall), inject heroin.

Among various reasons reported for starting the use of opioid drugs, the most common reason was 'peer-influence' (75%). On an average, a heroin using individual spends about Rs. 1400 in a day on drugs, while this figure is considerably lower for opium users (Rs 340 per day) and pharmaceutical-opioid users (Rs 265 per day). A large majority reported suffering from physical, mental or social adverse consequences of drug abuse. While only a minority were arrested and jailed, almost everyone who had been to jail continued drug use, during incarceration. Almost 80% reported that they tried to give-up drug use in the past but just about 35% received any kind of help or treatment.

The medical treatment (which involves using medicines for treatment of withdrawal symptoms) has been received by just about 16% of opioid dependent individuals. Medicines which are required to be taken on a long term basis (also known as Opioid Substitution Therapy - OST), have been received by less than 10%. The drug-user profile of Opioid Dependent individuals in Punjab shows that heroin (53%) is the most common opioid drug; 33% use through injecting route and most of them (75%) started opioid use due to peer-influence. About 80% tried to quit and 35% of them received any help for quitting.

The survey estimated the size of opioid dependent population in Punjab to be 1,74,642 on the lower side and 3,22,416 on the upper side. It also found about 2.3 lakh dependent individuals and 'probable' 8.6 lakh opioid users. Amongst the addicts, the young males were disproportionately affected. Drug abuse casts a significant burden on society and the estimated annual expenditure on opioid drugs by dependent individuals is around Rs 7,500 crore.

