KCR leadership makes a huge difference in governance

‘Good Governance’ makes a ‘Difference’ and its leader makes ‘Huge Difference’ and that is Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. The transformation triggered due to unprecedented, inclusive, all-round progress and development in Telangana, since the formation of state just nine and a half years ago on June 2, 2014, should be a research study for Harvard University. Every poll promise made either in the first or in the second assembly elections held in 2014 or in 2018 were implemented in letter and spirit, and even went beyond. Telangana, thus, becomes a role model of welfare and development as well as economic growth. CM KCR himself detailed these many a time.

When Telangana State was formed, utter darkness prevailed everywhere with every sector being completely destroyed and devastated virtually beyond restoration. Power crisis, agriculture crisis, monetary crisis etc., had thrown Telangana in to a Vortex or Maelstrom. At that critical juncture, TRS (BRS) assumed responsibility of Governance, as ‘Devout Yajna’ led by K Chandrashekhar Rao as Chief Minister. From day one, in order to retrieve from the damage done and set right things, KCR on priority focused on state finances. On his request, distinguished Financial Expert, and former Advisor to Financial Commission of India GR Reddy, working then with Bihar Government, joined as Finance Advisor to Telangana. Things started moving briskly.

KCR held frequent deliberations with financial, irrigation and other experts and commenced a journey of triumph leading to marvelous growth. Telangana, lowest in rank in per capita income, per capita power, GSDP etc., at the time of formation, reached the ‘Number One’ position in the country. Per capita income touched Rs 3,12,398. GSDP is increased from Rs 5 lakh crore to over Rs 13 lakh crore. per capita power consumption is 2,126 units exceeding the national average of 1,255 units by 70 per cent. Installed power capacity is 18,756 MW and peak demand is 15,497 MW. Shortly, the state will reach the target of 27,000 MW of installed power capacity. An unparalleled achievement! Growth by any standards in Telangana is Inclusive.

In the framework of all this, there took place, enormous and committed hard work, brainstorming, expertise, scientific planning with precision, mobilizing funds from various Financial Institutions and other sources, and above all constant persuasion at every milestone and turning point. ‘Task Accomplishment and Target Fulfillment’ was the hallmark or distinctive characteristic in this journey, but not a casual game play. Detractors are ignorant and unaware of this. For instance, except Telangana, no other State gives 24 power supply to all sectors. Of course, the heart in heart view of opposition leaders is, three hours power supply is more than enough!!!

Goebbels’ style of propaganda, repeating a lie hundred times in an effort to make it a truth, is the insalubrious strategy conceived by opposition in Telangana which is by all means a rhetoric. For instance, the allegation of these hecklers that, Telangana incurred huge debts and took loans beyond its limit is travesty of truth. In taking advances or incurring debts Telangana is placed at 23rd position, whereas 22 states are ahead of Telangana. Proof of brilliant fiscal discipline in Telangana, is the announcement made by Union Finance Minister in Lok Sabha in August, acknowledging that, Telangana is well within its limits of taking loans. Reserve Bank of India Reports too confirm this fact clearly indicating stable economic growth. And this is reality!!!

Yet another unhealthy criticism is about failures which are diminutive, sporadic, and or occurring at random here and there. These small things are ‘But Natural’ and ‘Genuine.’ For instance, in a massive, huge, and gigantic Mission Bhagiratha Safe Drinking Water Supply Scheme of supplying crores of liters of water free of cost, if somewhere in some village, and in some obscure corner, one or two pipes get damaged as part of wear and tear and could be easily rectified, which is not a big issue, it would be better if one understands before criticizing. In a pipeline of an enormous length of two and half lakhs kilometers, if a small error takes place at times, why ‘Hue and Cry’?

Besides supplying water free of cost in rural areas, for all poor in urban areas, tap connection is made available for a nominal one rupee, which is not the case anywhere in India. Nowhere in India 20,000 liters of water is supplied free of cost except in Telangana. Union Government placed on record in Parliament a dozen times, that, Telangana is the one and only state in the entire country, which has hundred percent tap connections and no house is left without a tap. Representatives of Telangana government, once in three months, are invited to Delhi to receive some award or other from Union Government, whether it likes or not.

Mission Bhagiratha has not become a reality ‘Just Like That.’ With intellect, engineering skill, and dedicated hard work, Chief Minister KCR, accompanied by experts, toured ‘Nook and Corner’ of every district, climbing up and down hillocks, and measuring contours. Google maps were used extensively. Highest places to locate tanks from where water can flow down with gravity easily were identified. A foolproof, infallible, and well-made design for the scheme was formulated, so that nothing might go wrong. Design included least power consumption and to be operated through gravity. Public Representatives from as many as 13 states visited Telangana to study the scheme who lauded it.

History recorded that, Kakatiya Kings with their unimaginable knowledge and scientific brilliance, in 11th century itself, built as many as 76,000 chain of tanks, which was the source for major irrigation in Telangana cultivating 15-20 lakhs of acres. Unfortunately, in united Andhra Pradesh, nearly 30,000 tanks vanished and turned into illegal occupation. Mission Kakatiya rejuvenated, revived, and revitalised the remaining 46,000 tanks all over the state in a phased manner. Every tank now is like a full-fledged reservoir, supplying water for irrigation, for the related ayacut in villages. ‘Mission Kakatiya’ was not an afterthought Scheme or name that was designed consequent to formation of TRS (BRS) Government. It was a conscious and decisive conclusion arrived at, in the process of series of brainstorming reviews that KCR, Professor Jayashankar, R Vidyasagar Rao and others, in anticipation of formation of Telangana State.

As part of Telangana Progress and Development Irrigation Projects like Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project on fast Track and Sitarama, Devadula, Sammakka Sagar, PRLIS were built. Projects like Mid Manner, Yellampally, Kalvakurthy, Nettempadu, Bhima, Devadula etc. have been completed along with others. The result is while the total paddy production in Telangana in erstwhile AP state was a mere 68 lakhs tones, today it crossed 3 crore tonnes figure, which is more than that of Punjab. The quantity is so huge that to stock it, the existing 30 lakh ton capacity godowns have become inadequate.

Nevertheless, and despite difficulties, Government decided to buy entire paddy, and from out of it to undertake milling of 2 crore tons through Civil Supplies Corporation. In due course the production will be enhanced to 4 crore tons. No state government in India purchases entire paddy production as is done in Telangana.

Rytu Bandhu, Rytu Bhima, Dalit Bandhu, Dharani Portal for ease of Registrations, Green Fund for Telangana ku Harita Haram, reforms in health, and education sectors like Kanti Velugu, KCR Kits, Basthi Davakhanas, medical college in each district, residential institutions, oversees scholarships, Aasara Pensions, Kalyana Laxmi, Shadi Mubarak, double bed room houses, SC, ST, BC, Women, Minorities, Brahmins and employees welfare, administrative reforms including new PR and Municipal Acts, Sheep distribution, IT and Industrial Growth, Farmers’ Platforms, Strategic Road Development Plan in Hyderabad etc. are indicators of Telangana Role Model signaling ‘Telangana implements and Country follows’. And hence, leadership makes huge difference and ‘That is KCR’ leadership.

(Writer is Chief Public Relations Officer to the Chief Minister, Telangana)