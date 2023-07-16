Making a Difference is the Distinctiveness of KCR

John Halpin, President and Executive Editor of ‘The Liberal Patriot,’ a digital newsletter focused on politics, public policy, international affairs and which believes in personal freedom, equal dignity, rights for all people, and a rational approach to politics, in his article ‘Uses and Abuses of Political Language’ quoted extensively George Orwell’s essay ‘Politics and the English Language’ written in 1946.



This essay was a blistering broadside against politicians who indulge in deceptive and confusing language to pursue their political goals, and is relevant even today in the context of Indian politicians, particularly the honoured ones at the helm of affairs, resorting to use a contradictory stream of praises followed by inexplicable abuses or allegations, in a fashioned language, in public platforms, often misleading the public.

For a parliamentary democracy like the Indian, which has come to stay despite occasional hiccups, political leaders who are key stakeholders should adhere to some decency, dignity, and decorum, above party affiliations, especially when they speak in public and when they criticise their dignified opponents. Whether the Prime Minister criticises Chief Ministers, or vice versa or opposition leaders criticise ruling party leaders, no matter which party they belong to, self-restraint is desirable for healthy democracy.

For instance, Vajpayee while an opposition MP, used to criticise Nehru’s government inside and outside Parliament in well-balanced language. Once in Parliament, he said that he sees both Churchill and Chamberlain in Nehru, evoking peals of laughter including Nehru himself. During Janata government, when Nehru’s portrait was removed from the Ministry of External Affairs office, Vajpayee took strong objection to it and got it back. Such was the kind of mutual respect, ruling and opposition had once, which is missing now, that speaks a lot about their personality.

In sharp contrast to this, ‘contradictory stream of praises followed by inexplicable abuses’ were made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his recent visit to Telangana on July 8, 2023 on the Telangana government and CM KCR. While laying the foundation for national highway projects, Modi praised and hailed the significant role played by Telangana and its people in the rise of India as the world’s fifth-largest economy. That was fine, nice of him and a great gesture. In his praise, PM Modi said that despite the state coming into existence just nine years ago, its contributions were very significant in the history of India. While this was on the platform of an official programme, where Modi divulged the truth, later, on the political stage on the same day, he surprisingly accused the BRS government of corruption, nepotism and hindering State’s economic development.

Unaware of 400 and odd programmes and schemes of development and welfare, benefiting every family in the state, that included umpteen unique and first-of-its-kind ones and implemented nowhere in the country, be it Rythu Bandu, Rythu Bhima, Dalit Bandhu, round-the-clock free and quality power, sheep distribution, Mission Bhagiratha, Mission Kakatiya, irrigation projects etc., Modi preferred to allege that BRS had done nothing except four things during last nine years. These in his words were: Abusing Modi and BJP government at the Centre, making one family the centre for power, throw Telangana’s economic development into turmoil and, push Telangana into deep corruption. Modi added that there is no project in Telangana that does not have allegations of corruption and KCR government is the most corrupt government – a travesty of truth. Apparently, he might have read out a preprepared script drafted by his party men who, too, are unaware of facts.

BRS president and Chief Minister Telangana K Chandrashekhar Rao’s immediate response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's criticism of his government was to maintain a stoic and strategic silence which itself was a reply since people not only in Telangana but all over the country are aware of Telangana State model of welfare and development for which the state received awards and rewards from the Centre. On the same day, after admitting leaders from political parties of Maharashtra into BRS at the Hyderabad party headquarters, and addressing them, KCR said that the Indian politics are now unfortunately ‘Power Politics’ and some leaders are splitting their own parties and defecting to other parties for sheer power, a policy criticism.

KCR simply confined his address to explaining his plans to expand BRS nationwide. Once again, KCR reinforced slogan of his party, ‘Ab Ki Baar Kisan Sarkar,’ meant for protecting the country’s farmers. Not only that day, later also he made a pertinent criticism only in a gentle way that the Centre was pursuing redundant policies seldom involving vital segments of society, such as farmers, women, youth, professionals etc. Reiterating need for good practices and innovations in governance, KCR expressed the hope that only a qualitative change in administration helps in creating wealth, a statesman like approach thinking about nation.

But the calculated and well-worded rebuff from KCR to BJP government and PM Modi came when a delegation of All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) called on him on July 11, 2023 and appealed to him to oppose Union government’s proposed Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill which is likely to be tabled during the monsoon session of Parliament. AIMPLB said that in the false garb of ‘uniformity’ or ‘equality,’ diversity of cultures, for which India is uniquely and fondly known, could not be disturbed. Preceding this, AIMPLB appreciated KCR and the BRS government that, Telangana right from its formation, has been ensuring peace, good and inclusive governance and has become a role model to the country.

Responding to their appeal, KCR said that BJP is hatching new conspiracies to divide people on communal lines and hence apart from opposing the UCC Bill in Parliament, a strong fight would be put up against the Bill by joining hands with likeminded parties considering the malicious intentions of BJP government. KCR further reiterated BRS party’s policy, principle, and commitment of vehemently opposing the decisions of the BJP and the Union government that are detrimental to the unity and integrity of the people of the country which amounts to pursuing divisive politics to trigger disturbances among people.

AIMPLB thanked KCR for promising to oppose the Bill, and assured its support for ‘Ganga Jamuni Tehzeeb’ of Telangana and protect the customs of all sections of society, irrespective of religion and region. On behalf of all people of the country, the AIMPLB thanked KCR for understanding their request and positively responding. With UCC the pluralism of the nation, apparently not liked by PM Modi, BJP, and RSS will be defeated, stated AIMPLB.

KCR also expressed the view that UCC unequivocally poses a threat to the traditions and customs that are being followed for generations by people of India as a role model to the world known for its unity in diversity. KCR also said that a lot of confusion and uncertainty prevails over the UCC, among tribals with special cultures, religions, regions and even among people who practise Hinduism. This was a major political statement of KCR and sans personal criticism against Prime Minister, unlike PM Modi making allegations that the KCR government is the most corrupt one. KCR however said that Uniform Civil Code is yet another conspiracy in run-up to polls, which again is not a personal criticism. ‘Making a Difference’ is ‘The Distinctiveness of KCR’ and hence, it is time that every Indian Politician consciously emulates him.

