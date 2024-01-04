MyVoice: Views of our readers 4th January 2024

A strong message to anti-India forces

This refers to “Tehreek-e- Hurriyat, once headed by Geelani, banned”. It is an open secret that TeH has been involved in anti-India activities, raising funds through various sources in Pakistan to perpetuate unlawful activities. Their members paid tribute to terrorists, who were killed in encounters with security forces. Their intention has been to spread terror in India and make it unstable. After Muslim League, the ban of Tehreek-e- Hurriyat as an unlawful association is a significant development and it sends a strong message to all those involved in anti-India activities to change their ways otherwise it will not be tolerated at any cost.

Bal Govind, Noida

Why truck drivers in a panic situation

A law going to be implemented by Central government mandates in hit-and-run cases, offenders can attract up to 10 years in jail and fine of Rs 7 lakh. It brought all truck movements to a grind throughout the country. Most truck drivers are poor people who earn Rs 7,000 to Rs 15,000 per month. Who will provide for the families of truck drivers, if they go to jail? The government failed to discuss with the representatives before implementing such “black laws.” Truck drivers’ agitation will impact supply of essential commodities and fuel. The Centre should understand the demands and agony of truck drivers. Truck drivers complain that if they stay at the accident site they will be man-handled by the agitated public. The government should find an amicable solution.

Zakir Hussain, Kazipet

***

The government has cited a rise in hit-and-run cases in the country, which saw 50,000 deaths a year on an average. Although the government’s reasons are justifiable, whenever a new law is introduced, the authorities must study the potential consequences in advance. A bill’s draft demands a discussion in both the Houses of Parliament before passing it as a law. However, the government is passing laws as per its own will on the power of majority in the Parliament. It will soon become clear whether the government listens to the truckers or not. However, if the government fails to handle the situation sensibly then it could lead to a serious dilemma. It should also focus on laying good roads wherever needed. It should call the unions for talks without any delay. The country cannot bear such a strike which can cripple normal and economy.

Yash Pal Ralhan, Jalandhar

Beneficiaries’ selection in TS defective

The Telangana government is wrestling with how six guarantees can be reached to the beneficiaries. The Praja Palana application form is full of defects. There is no mention about annual income with evidence and ration card number, no column for bank account number and a request for new ration card. Since this information is missing, even rich people also are applying for all benefits. If these columns are provided in the form, 50 per cent load would have been reduced. It would be a burdensome issue for scrutinising the applications by the authorities based on Aadhaar card alone. Therefore, house-to-house survey is needed to ascertain the real beneficiaries. In case the verification process is not completed by end of January, the guarantees will not reach to the needy and the election code may come in the way for implementation.

N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad

Nation recalls India’s first female teacher

Yesterday, the nation remembered a great Indian social reformer and educationist, Savitribai Phule. She was born on 3rd January 1831 and died in10th March 1897 in Maharashtra. She is regarded as the first female teacher of India. She played a crucial and vital role in improving women’s rights in India. Savitribai and her husband Jyotiba Phule founded one of the first Indian girls schools in Pune. Savitribai Phule was also an author and poet. Her famous poem is entitled “Go, Get Education” in which she encouraged those who are oppressed to free themselves by obtaining an education: “You’ve got a golden chance to learn, So learn and break the chains of caste.”

Md Alam, Mumbai