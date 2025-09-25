Need to bring all isolated communities to the national mainstream

I remember how, as a Sub Collector of Ongole in the early 1970s, I was rather surprised when village elders declined my offer to have a proper road to connect their village with the outside world. Improved communications would only mean most unwelcome frequent visits by government officials from various departments; an invitation for harassment and victimisation! Clearly improved communications are not always welcome!

The phenomenon of tribal exploitation had other ramifications in society like the emergence of Left-Wing Extremism (Naxalite) activity, which began originally in Naxalbari district of West Bengal.

I remember as the Chief Secretary of the state of Andhra Pradesh, how the administration was able to open up the Nallamala forest area in that state by laying roads, establishing social and other infrastructure, such as schools and hospitals, and creating livelihood opportunities, to increase the presence of the government in those areas. Over a period of time, the influence of naxalites was significantly marginalised.

Another case in point is that of fishermen, who eke a dangerous and risky seasonal livelihood which is fraught with the perils of attendant natural calamities, including cyclones and tidal waves. They lack access to basic requirements of social and economic infrastructure, which mainlanders take for granted. These include roads, electrification, protected water supply, schools, and hospitals.

Ignorant of what life in the mainland can offer, their mindset is governed by many blind and superstitious beliefs. Regrettably, members of the community are also not generally highly receptive to external overtures aimed at changing their lifestyles.

The central and state governments, as well as community-based and Non-Government Organisations, have undertaken several measures over the last several decades to improve the lot of coastal fishermen. These initiatives include provision of house sites, construction of houses, providing social infrastructure like schools and hospitals along with requisite manpower and equipment.

Also taken up are training programs in sustainable fishing, marine biology, and modern technologies to enhance the efficiency of fishing operations and broaden the economic prospects of fishermen, empowering the community to be conscious of its rights, both legal and constitutional, and providing access to the support required for their operations from financial institutions. Help is also provided to them to explore alternative and higher value livelihood opportunities beyond fishing, such as seafood processing, boat maintenance, and tourism – related activities.

I have personal experience of how the overall quality of life of the fishermen community can be improved through creating infrastructure that enables greater market access, and the resultant freedom from indebtedness to middlemen. The marketing outlets opened by the Andhra Pradesh Fisheries Development Corporation, whose Managing Director I was in the early 1980s, immediately resulted in increased income retention in the hands of coastal fishermen.

As a result of the help provided from outside agencies and the efforts of dedicated activists, such as Nalini Nayak and A J Vijayan, and their own native robust qualities of determination and courage, many people from the community overcame the socio-economic challenges facing them and rose to high positions across economic, social and political spheres.

For a long time, close to 180 years since it was first built in 1847 by British officer General Sir Arthur Cotton, who was also the irrigation engineer in Madras Presidency at that time, the anicut near Rajahmundry served as the only crucial connection with the mainland, to the prosperous but geographically isolated Konaseema region of the then East Godavari district.

Subsequently, bridges were constructed at Alamuru and Sidhantham over Gautami, a tributary of Godavari river. The bridges were important as they improved connectivity, facilitating trade and boosting economic activity by providing a crucial facility for the transportation of goods and provisions of services. Agricultural growth and local development received a boost on account of the easier movement to and from market centres, and enhanced the overall accessibility of the region, so vital for the economy and daily life.

I am in a position to vouch for the transformation which those links brought, hailing, as I technically do, from the city of Amalapuram, the headquarters of the region, which is now a district.

This illustrates how even well-developed regions, inhabited by a normal mainland population, can experience a quantum jump in their social economic development on account of connectivity.

I remember how, as a Sub Collector of Ongole in the early 1970s, I was rather surprised when village elders declined my offer to have a proper road to connect their village with the outside world, as part of flood relief operations as that road had been completely washed away on account of a flood. In one voice, a majority of the villagers pleaded with me to drop the idea, as improved communications would only mean most unwelcome frequent visits by government officials from various departments; an invitation for harassment and victimisation! Clearly improved communications are not always welcome!

It is not uncommon for job seekers to resort to underhand practices in order to secure employment in an organizsation. They try many methods, including greasing the palms of, or bringing influence to bear on, those in whose hands it is to select a person for a given job.

The word ‘Uttaram’ in my language Telugu, stands both for the direction of north as well as a letter. Likewise, ‘Dakshinam’ stands for both opposite direction, namely south, and also something given to a person in return for a favour rendered.

The question, therefore, is often asked, in offices where people queue up seeking employment, “what have you brought, an Uttaram or a Dakshinam?”

(The writer was formerly Chief Secretary, Government of Andhra Pradesh)