Needless row over Polavaram project

Friendship between Dr Y S Rajasekhara Reddy and Dr KVP Ramachandra Rao stood the test of times. This was a rare incident. After YSR becoming the Chief Minister, it was embarrassing for KVP to meet him often times. Hence, KVP was officially stamped as political adviser. Thus, technical difficulty was removed. Soul also could find a place in the advisory system. That system itself is being humiliated. Of course, that is a different story.



Though, Polavaram is a sop for Telugu people, it has become a curse in this corrupt political system. A sentimental propaganda machine is in full swing that if Polavaram project is constructed, the holy Bhadrachalam temple will be submerged. It is easy to create and spread misconceptions but to go with responsible process is a tough job. It is only when they come out of this whirlwind, can the Telugu people advance towards the path of development.

CPI is with a dedicated approach towards water projects. Once I was travelling along with a TDP minister who belongs to East Godavari. Suddenly he could notice a woman walking with a two pots on her head. The minister asked what she was carrying in those pots. Immediately I replied that it was drinking water. Suddenly, he responded by stating that, "Oh my God, by virtue I had been born in East Godavari, otherwise I would have been born here. Water is highly essential for the people of Rayalaseema in order to liberate themselves from the curse. There is no other way except to divert water through Krishna river. The then Member of Parliament, Yeddhula Eashwara Reddy, was very popular among people and respected by every one for the services he rendered, irrespective of politics. He along with N Sivarami Reddy, J Venkatrami Reddy, V K Adinarayana Reddy, Iydhukallu Sadasivam, Gandhamaneni Shivaiah, Krishna Reddy, Swami Reddy and Chadhuvula Ramaiah – all CPI top most leaders of that region –led many agitations demanding to divert Krishna waters to Rayalaseema region. Eashwera Reddy, Sivarami Reddy and Subbanna were even on indefinite fast demanding Gandikota Project and ultimately their struggle was successful in achieving the said project.

In the aftermath of Rajashekara Reddy becoming the Chief Minister of the then united Andhra Pradesh, Polavaram project issue came to the fore on a war footing. Several hurdles sprang up meanwhile. It went to the extent of arguing that if the project was constructed, entire Bhadrachalam temple would be submerged. There was another argument that the height of the project be reduced also an agitation was being built accordingly. Satish Chandra, Secretary of the then irrigation department, along with two other officials, came to CPI office on behalf of the CM and clarified that there was no use of reducing the height of the project.

As CPI was having a dedicated approach towards irrigation projects, we responded positively. An all-party meeting was held in the presence of Rajashekara Reddy. I attended it along with Chada Venkata Reddy, the then CPI floor leader in the State Assembly. We differed with the idea of boycotting the meeting. As a heated debate was going on, I stated that "one has to kiss whenever mood is there. Let project be constructed as CM got the mood." Spontaneously entire atmosphere has become cordial. CPI positively responded to all the irrigation projects. We supported the expansion of Pothireddypadu head regulator. We did not care though there was certain criticism against us, the reason being was the thirst of people of Rayalaseema.

Rajasekhara Reddy was observing very keenly how dedicatedly communist leaders were agitating for irrigation projects. The seeds of influence started in the early age of Rajasekhara Reddy. Because of this, as soon as CPI urged him to name Gandikota project as Yeddhula Eashwera Reddy project and Veligonda project as Poola Subbaiah project, he immediately agreed without any reservations. Perhaps in the entire country this was first incident to name irrigation projects in the name of Communist leaders.

I need not explain much the significance of Polavaram project as what kind of hardships and hurdles the government faced were described by Dr KVP, the soul of Rajashekara Reddy. I cannot lag behind in greeting Dr KVP who is still relentlessly fighting for this project. This project caters not only to the needs of the Coastal region of Andhra, Northern Andhra and Rayalaseema region as well. Such a project should not be trapped in political whirlwind and if all political parties work with dedication, Telugu people will be benefited. I am once again greeting Dr KVP Ramachandra Rao for his laborious mission of writing the book, "Polavaram – an adventurous journey."