New move to boost R&D in a big way 

The Department of Biotechnology (DBT), part of the Union Ministry of Science and Technology, will soon open its electronic project management information system (eProMIS) to accept proposals from eligible researchers under its Chronic and Lifestyle Disease Program. The programme supports research on chronic diseases with major thrust on metabolic disorders. It aims to support basic, clinical, translational and interdisciplinary research in focused high disease burden areas such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, liver & kidney disorders, autoimmune diseases, skin, bone & muscular diseases, eye disorders, etc., thereby benefiting the Indian population through biotechnology based innovations.

In addition to supporting R&D activities focusing on the biology and pathophysiology of the disease, the present thrust will be to leverage advanced cutting edge technologies and innovations for combating chronic diseases through interdisciplinary approach in order to develop early screening tools, identify predictive biomarkers, develop risk stratification models and to accelerate the development of diagnostic and therapeutic tools, products and processes for medical applications.

The DBT's eProMIS initiative is significant as chronic or non-communicable diseases are on the rise across the globe accounting for 73 per cent of all deaths. And India is no exception. In India, non-communicable diseases account for 53 per cent of all deaths and 44 per cent of disability-adjusted life-years lost. India is home to more than a sixth of the world's population and has been witnessing rapid epidemiological transition i.e, a shift towards chronic non-communicable diseases along with socio-economic development.

Besides, India has the highest number of people with diabetes in the world with around 77 million living with diabetes and a projection of 134 million by 2045 (International Diabetes Federation). India suffers loss of life at an early age due to cardiovascular disease which accounts for one fourth of all deaths.India is also recording a steep increase in hypertension both in rural and urban populations. The National Health Policy of India, in accordance with Sustainable Development Goals, aims to reduce the premature mortality from non-communicable diseases by one-third by 2030.

Definitely, theeProMIS initiative will prove to be beneficial to the researchers on non-communicable diseases (NCDs) as the country is gradually but definitely emerging as NCD capital of the world. The Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (Assocham), the apex trade association of the country, had some time back unveiled India's largest primary healthcare survey report on the rising burden of NCDs in the county. The survey, which was conducted as part of Assocham's 'Illness to Wellness' campaign, has revealed that India's NCD burden is growing at an alarming rate with the average age for onset falling sharply. The survey report, titled 'Non-Communicable Diseases in India', covered 2,33,672 people and 673 public health offices in 21 states, to analyse the rising cases of NCDs in the country and the social profile of suffering households. Obviously, the survey report should be an eye-opener for one and all, the general public as well as the policymakers, as the survey has come out with the fact that prevalence of NCDs in the country is 116 per 1000 population which shows a quantum jump of these preventable diseases among individuals above 35 years of age. The report shows that NCDs increase after 18 years and show a quantum leap when an individual crosses the age of 35 years. It found that more than 2/3 of the individuals suffering from NCDs are in the most productive life age groups i.e., between 26-59 years. This is an alarming trend and points to the grim reality that the burden of NCDs on India is long-lasting given that 65 per cent of the country's population is below 35 years of age. The survey has identified hypertension, digestive disease, and diabetes as the top three NCDs followed by respiratory diseases, brain/neurological disorders, heart diseases/CVD, kidney disorders, and cancer in the order of prevalence. Environment factors are the biggest cause of NCDs followed by inactive lifestyle and imbalanced diet; intoxication (alcohol & tobacco consumption) and leisure lifestyle. The situation is really alarming as the country is gradually but surely moving towards becoming the NCD capital of the world. There is urgent need to arrest the trend. For the country to curb the alarming rise in the number of NCDs, it is essential to find a lasting solution to the issue. And the research on chronic and lifestyle diseases is the answer in the long run.